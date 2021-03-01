Bleach Precursor Market is expanding at 1.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2027 | Lubrizol Corporation, DowDuPont

The bleach precursor market is likely to witness a slow growth during the forecast period 2018-2027, as per the latest report by Fact.MR. The growth in the bleach precursor market is being hampered due to the shift in consumer demand towards bleach-free liquid detergents. Completely water-soluble, no chances of accumulation on the fabric, and also eliminating the risk of allergic reactions, are some of the factors driving demand for liquid detergent as compared to powder detergent containing bleach precursor worldwide.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2311

According to the report, the bleach precursor market is likely to bring in more than 102,000 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2018. The bleach precursor market is also facing tough competition from alternative products acting as bleach substitutes. Bleach alternatives such as oxygen-based bleach and hydrogen peroxide are used by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly detergent products.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine to Account for the Largest Share in Bleach Precursor Market

Tetraacetylethylenediamine also known as TAED is a bleach precursor largely used in combination with hydrogen peroxide releasing bleaching agents. Providing better results in terms of bleaching at the lower temperatures, TAED is used by manufacturers as an essential ingredient in laundry detergents and bleaches.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine is expected to surpass 80,000 tons in terms of volume by 2018 end in the bleach precursor market, as per the study by Fact.MR. Manufacturers in Europe are using TAED bleach precursor on a large scale in manufacturing detergents and cleaning agents. Accessibility of raw material and lower temperatures in various countries in Europe are factors driving the demand for TAED in the bleach precursor market.

Majority of the bleach-containing fabric washing products are using TAED to achieve useful bleaching effects at lower temperatures. The low manufacturing cost of TAED is also making it commercially viable across various regions.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2311

Bleach Precursor to Find Large Application in Production of Laundry Detergent

Laundry detergent industry is likely to emerge as the largest user of the bleach precursor. Bleach precursors are used on a large scale to manufacture laundry detergent to provide sanitation of fabrics during the wash. However, the biggest concern among detergent manufacturers using bleach precursor is that it forms peroxyacid bleach at high alkaline pH, leading to an inactive form of bleach precursor, thus, reducing its sanitation.

Hence, laundry detergent manufacturers are also focusing on bleach precursor alternatives such as liquid hydrogen peroxide laundry bleaching composition. Meanwhile, peroxygen bleaches are used to manufacture detergent for soil and stain removal. Peroxygen bleaches are widely used in commercial laundries in Europe and the US, enhancing bleaching at low and moderate temperatures.

Meanwhile, in the bleach precursor market, manufacturers are producing TAED and NOBS on a large scale, as TAED is used widely across Europe, while NOBS is main bleach precursor used in Japan and the US. Laundry detergent industry as the end-user in bleach precursor market is expected to account for nearly 75% of market share in terms of volume by the end of 2018, according to the report by Fact.MR.

Europe is likely to emerge as one of the most dominating regions in the bleach precursor market. Rise in use of synthetic fabrics, and in blend with cellulosic, and rise in colored fabrics have led to lower wash temperatures in Europe. Hence, the use of bleach precursor in detergents by manufacturers is increasing. Industrial and institutional cleaning products and household detergents are the two major consumers of bleach precursor in Europe.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2311

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) followed by Latin America are also anticipated to witness steady growth in the bleach precursor market in the coming years. New product development by detergent manufacturers is driving the growth of the bleach precursor market in the MEA region.

The overall growth in the bleach precursor market is anticipated to remain sluggish, with demand for bleach precursor expanding at 1.4% CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period 2018-2027

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates