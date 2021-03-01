Increasing Health Concerns of Consumers in the Food Industry Drives Calcium Propionate Market

Chicago, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for calcium propionate is estimated at USD 277.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 363.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The calcium propionate market has been segmented on the basis of application, form, and region. On the basis of application, the calcium propionate market has been segmented into food, feed, and others (pharmaceuticals and agriculture). This market has also been segmented on the basis of form into dry and liquid. On the basis of key regions, the calcium propionate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.

The growth of the calcium propionate market is driven by the growing concerns about food and feed safety and shelf life stability which have resulted in the demand for calcium propionate for various food products.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing health concerns of consumers are driving the market for calcium propionates

The market for calcium propionate is driven by this rising demand for nutritional food and the increasing health consciousness among consumers. The preference of natural food additives over synthetic ones to eliminate health concerns also increases the demand for calcium propionate.

The food industry has begun using natural calcium propionate to make it as safe to consume as organic calcium salt of propionic acid, which is produced by fermentation with a selected strain of propionibacterium. The food industry also uses advanced technologies such as bacteriophages, MAP, and alternative preserving techniques combined with preservatives to maintain the quality and safety of food.

Stringent regulations are a major restraint

Stringent legislations and regulations with respect to food safety and shelf life have meant that processing industries are keen on getting the right formulation to present the best food product to the consumer, and preservatives play a pivotal role in this aspect. Local and regional regulations are required to be checked for allowed applications and dosage levels. The stringent regulations pertaining to quality and food safety are projected to restrain the global calcium propionate market growth. For instance, in the US, the usage level of propionic acid and propionates is 0.1% to 0.4%. According to federal regulations, the addition of calcium propionate to a food product raises the pH by approximately 0.1 to 0.5 pH units depending on the amount, pH, and type of product. Also, federal regulations limit the maximum level for flour, white bread, and rolls at 0.32% based on the weight of the flour; for whole wheat products at 0.38% based on the weight of the flour; and for cheese products at 0.3%. Such stringent monitoring and regulations restrain the market growth.

Untapped emerging markets are providing growth opportunities

The Middle Eastern & African countries are increasingly adopting calcium propionate due to changes in consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for fresh products. Asia Pacific is the second-largest market for calcium propionate after North America in 2023, owing to the increased awareness about calcium propionate and the benefits offered. It remains one of the important markets for calcium propionate manufacturers due to its size and its regulatory environment.

On the basis of application, the feed segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium propionate. Calcium propionate helps combat microbial pathogens in various feed and raw materials, thereby enhancing the shelf life of feed products. The growth in the usage of calcium propionate for feed preservation is linked to a large extent to its cost-effectiveness as compared to other preservatives such as sodium propionate, sorbic acid, and sorbates.

Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the larger and faster-growing segment between 2018 and 2023. Dry calcium propionate has more advantages such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix; additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products when compared to the liquid form. It is hence used in several applications such as bakery products, frozen desserts, meat processing, and feed.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium propionate between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific presents tremendous opportunities for calcium propionate and its end-use applications. China has emerged as a recent exporter of calcium propionate for the food and feed industry. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high disposable incomes, strong demand for processed foods, coupled with a low cost of production, position China as a strong consumption and production hub.