Occupant Classification System Market is projected to grow at over 7% CAGR through 2028 | Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd

Unit sales of occupant classification system are estimated to surpass 205 billion units in 2018, a 5.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017. Overall growth of the occupant classification system can be attributed to,

Growing emphasis on installation of passenger protection system in automobiles

Stringent legislative environment and consistent incentives from New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP)

Consistent innovations in sensing technology landscape backed by significant adoption of the automation environment

“Automotive safety sensing systems for occupant detection and classification have been in the automotive industry for past few decades. Modern discriminating consumers continue to demand robust sensing solutions in automobiles. The success of auto OEMs to mass produce occupant sensing systems and declining costs of sensing technologies are likely to translate into industry profitability,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

Fact.MR study finds that pressure sensors in the occupant classification system market place will hold a significant market share. In 2018, pressure sensors are expected to surpass 180 Bn unit sales, a rise of 10 Bn unites over 2017. Owing to the greater number of pressure sensors utilized in the occupant classification system, numerically, 1 in 10 sensors used in OCS were seat belt tension sensors.

Compact and Mid-Sized Passenger Cars Collectively Installed 8 out of all 10 Occupant Classification System in 2017

As installation of passenger presence detection system can be found in a larger number of four-wheel drives, increasing sales of passenger cars have spurred the revenues of occupant classification system significantly. The study estimates that passenger car segment will occupy over two-third of the occupant classification system demand in 2018.

Fact.MR shows that an evident rise in the ownership of compact and mid-sized passenger vehicles has led to a significant rise in installations of OSC. Collectively compact and mid-sized passenger cars will demand 8 out of all 10 occupant classification systems in 2018. Implementation of OCS in electric vehicles witnessed a significant 7% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017, according to Fact.MR valuation.

OEM Occupied a Hefty 92% of Global OCS Unit Sales in 2017, Status-Quo Prevails in 2018

The hegemony of OEMs in the occupant classification system market continues as the nature of product demands greater reliability and accuracy. As OCS marketplace has witnessed a number of recalls related to erroneous occupant sensing technology, sales of originally manufactured sensors are likely to increase. Fact.MR study opines that OEMs will continue to sell over 9 out of 10 occupant classification systems in 2018, leaving the rest to the aftermarket.

According to OICA, China accounts for over 40% of the global vehicle production, thereby presenting a lucrative marketplace for auto parts manufacturers including OEMs and aftermarket players. Fact.MR study valuation shows that China has helmed the OCS market and in 2018, sales of occupant classification system will surpass 75 Bn units and account for over one-third of global sales. Fact.MR projects that next to China, Western Europe presents a significant demand for the occupant classification system.

Fact.MR shows that occupant classification system market remains consolidated among Tier 1 players who hold over one-third of the global share. However, owing to rapid technology adoption and declining cost of sensor technology in emerging economies, the revenue share of Tier 2 and Tier 3 players is set to rise – challenging the market revenues of Tier 1.

The Fact.MR report tracks the occupant classification system market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the occupant classification system market is projected to grow at over 7% CAGR through 2028.

