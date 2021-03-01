Railway HVAC Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Railway HVAC Market: Introduction

HVAC system in railway plays an essential role in providing comfort for passengers during the traveling and which is considered as the main driving factor for growth of railway HVAC market. Generally railway HVAC system is used to control the ventilation, temperature and humidity, and to provide the quality indoor air in railway. The railway HVAC systems are not only installed to provide comfort to the passengers but also installed to cool down the batteries and other parts of the railway. The current limitations of transport infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries have fueled the expansion and development of existing and new rail lines respectively which plays an important role for the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. Growing population and increased traffic in urban areas increases the importance of public transportation over there and indirectly drives the railway HVAC market.

Railway HVAC Market: Dynamics

The global railway HVAC market is majorly driven by the increasing demand of HVAC system from railways over the forecast period. In addition, Increase in demand for public transport by the government is also expected to boost the growth of railway HVAC market. Furthermore, the increased need for comfort while traveling plays an important role to drive the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. When compared to conventional railway HVAC system, the emerging trend of new railway HVAC systems will contribute to fuel-saving and is expected to witness the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. On other hand, the factors like mechanical failure and high maintenance cost may hamper the growth of railway HVAC market over the forecast period. Besides, the heavyweight of the HVAC system further increases the weight of railway coach is also considered as a restraining factor for the growth of railway HVAC market.

Railway HVAC Market: Segmentation

The global railway HVAC market is segmented on the basis of type, components, cooling capacity and application. Based on type, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as: Standalone Roof Mounted Side Mounted Based on components, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as: Evaporator Condenser Compressor Refrigerant Based on cooling capacity (KW), the global railway HVAC market is segmented as: Less than 20 21 to 40 Greater than 40 Based on application, the global railway HVAC market is segmented as: Light Urban Rail Medium Speed Rail High Speed Rail

Railway HVAC Market: Regional Lookout

The global railway HVAC market is segmented into seven regions: Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, France and Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa and South Africa), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (New Zealand and Australia). During the forecast period, the regions like South Asia and East Asia are expected to witness the high growth in railway HVAC market owing to the strong rail network in countries like India and China. Followed to Asian regions, the region North America is expected to show dominance in railway HVAC market due to the increasing need for comfort while traveling. On the other hand, the region Europe, mainly Western Europe is expected to show considerable growth in railway HVAC market due to the expected growth in railway network across the region during the forecast period.

Railway HVAC Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global railway HVAC market are as follows: Siemens Emerson Electric Company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation DC Aircoe Knorr-Bremse AG Faiveley Transport Honeywell International Inc. Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation Kiepe Electric

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the railway HVAC market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The railway HVAC market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, components, cooling capacity and applications.

The Railway HVAC Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments in the Railway HVAC Market Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology in the Railway HVAC Market Value Chain of the Railway HVAC Market

Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The railway HVAC market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The railway HVAC market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The railway HVAC market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

