Piezoelectric Motor Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2020 to 2030

The global piezoelectric motor market is projected to grow at a moderate rate of over 4% between 2020 and 2030, says Fact.MR. Piezoelectric motor is utilized in a wide array of applications such as photonics, manufacturing process control, medical devices and meteorology. Currently, most of the manufacturing industries like automotive, optics & phonics, are shuttered due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in a downturn in piezoelectric motor sales. However, rapidly evolving production processes like 3D printing and advanced robotics are driving the need for motion control systems and miniature devices, which in turn will boost the growth of the piezoelectric motors market in the coming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2438

Application areas such as robotics and factory automation in various industries have resulted in the high demand growth of piezoelectric motors. The robotics and factory automation segment, combined, are estimated to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ ~27 Mn between 2020 and 2030. Additionally, medical equipment and device manufacturers are rapidly moving towards the adoption of piezoelectric motors vis-a-vis electromagnetic motors. These include surgical devices, 3D scanners, MRI compatible robotics, ultrasonic emitters, drug delivery devices, laser beam steering, and devices used in dermatology, cosmetology, and ophthalmology.

Key Takeaways of Global Piezoelectric Motor Market Study:

The linear piezoelectric motor market is growing at a significant rate and is projected to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 96 million during the forecast period.

Piezoelectric motors are gaining traction over electromagnetic motors, as piezoelectric motors offer various advantages such as high operability in vacuum environments suitable for aerospace, semiconductors & electronics sector.

North America is projected to be the most prominent region for piezoelectric motors, estimated to account for more than 25% market share. However, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States, the market growth for piezoelectric motors shall be impacted in the short-term.

Optics and photonics segment is anticipated to gather momentum due to increase in the application of piezoelectric motors in cameras, telescope, and microscopes. The segment will witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 30 Mn between 2020 and 2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2438

“Prominent players are implementing ingenious techniques to achieve increased power density, yet higher upfront costs still pose a challenge to market growth”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Cost-effectiveness to be the Key Tenet of Stakeholders in the Piezoelectric Motor Market

Today, the piezoelectric motors have become a mainstream element in industrial and commercial applications. With continuous advancements in technology, the piezoelectric motor industry has bolstered new capabilities within the nano- and micro-positioning space. The leading players in the piezoelectric motor market are focusing on product innovation to meet the needs of various sectors such as medical, automotive, robotics and other sectors.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2438

For instance, in 2019, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG launched its piezoelectric linear motor for robotic applications thus giving an impetus to its demand. That same year, Portecap launched rotary piezoelectric motor for the smart bone orthopedic applications. Innovations have allowed these companies to expand their global reach in the piezoelectric motor market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates