Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Trend, Strategy Framework, Top Company Profiles and Regional Scope

The global Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The factors that propel the growth of the Market include the increasing prevalence of chronic pain, growing incidence of neurological disorders, rising aged population.

Key Players:

AxoGen, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Boston Scientific, Inc.

Jude Medical, Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Stryker Corporation

Polyganics B.V.

Growth Drivers:

The awareness regarding mental diseases and technological advancement and their treatment in nerve regeneration and repair products is growing worldwide, which contributes to the development of the market.

On the other hand, high cost and lack of skilled professionals and side effects related to the usage of neuro modulation and neuro stimulation devices are the major factors hampering the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market growth in the years to come and anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Mode Outlook:

Biomaterial

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices Spinal cord stimulation devices Deep brain stimulation devices Sacral nerve stimulation devices Vagus nerve stimulation devices Gastric electric stimulation devices



Surgery Outlook:

Direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy

Nerve grafting

Stem cell therapy

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries

In 2016, the largest market share was held by “stem cell therapy” application in the market due to growing neuro stimulation & neuro modulation surgery, and the same trend is expected to continue for the upcoming period.

End-User Outlook:

Nerve Repair and Regeneration industry may be explored by end user as Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Hospitals and clinics. In 2016, the largest market share was held by “Hospital” end user sector in the market due to growing occurrence of neurological prevalence and growth in the number of hospitals in developing economies.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size Analysis in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as accessibility of technically advanced devices. However, Asia-Pacific to be the highest growing region in the forthcoming period.

