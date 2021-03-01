Wireless pH Monitoring Systems Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis across Prime Geographies during the Forecast Period 2018 2028

Wireless pH monitoring systems also known as catheter-free pH monitoring systems. pH monitoring is a procedure used for measuring and monitoring the acidity or alkalinity of gastric reflux. It is likely to be used for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and provides information about the symptoms and causes of the disease. Traditional pH monitoring systems are inconvenient, uncomfortable and interfere in the normal activities, which is likely to affect the result. In traditional pH monitoring systems, a catheter is used to monitor the pH of the stomach. It is passed trans-nasally into the oesophagus of the patient. An alternative device to traditional pH monitoring systems, i.e. a catheter-free Wireless pH Monitoring Systems Market, has been introduced, which is convenient to use, easy to handle and does not interfere with the body’s activities. During an endoscopy, the wireless pH monitoring system monitors and records the information of the stomach and oesophagus track through a small pH capsule that is attached temporarily to the wall of the oesophagus, following which the pH records are noted and transmitted to a receiver. These advantages of wireless pH monitoring systems over traditional pH monitoring systems increases the demand for wireless pH monitoring systems.

With wireless pH monitoring systems, patients can perform their daily activities as they improve the tolerance rate of patients. Wireless pH monitoring systems use radiotelemetry that senses the pH and transmits the signal to the receiver. Wireless pH monitoring systems are more capable of increasing the recording periods as compared to traditional pH monitoring systems. These factors are driving the wireless pH monitoring systems market. However, there is a possibility of the overestimation of records collected through wireless pH monitoring systems because these systems cannot distinguish acid swallow from acid reflux. Moreover, short reflux episodes cannot be recorded due to low sampling rate. Patients with functional disorders are likely to experience chest pain and discomfort due to the placement of a pH capsule in the oesophagus wall due to which it needs to be removed. This can affect the recording performed by the capsule. In addition, the cost of wireless pH monitoring systems is high as compared to traditional pH monitoring systems. These factors are likely to retrain the wireless pH monitoring systems market.

Wireless pH Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

The global market of wireless pH monitoring systems is expected to register steady growth as traditional pH monitoring systems are still being used in several mid- and low-income countries to monitor the acid reflux of the stomach and oesophagus tract due high cost and unavailability of the system in these regions. However, the advantages of wireless pH monitoring systems, which include improved tolerance rate, easy & convenient usage and non-interference in the daily activities of patients, over the traditional pH monitoring systems are expected to boost the global wireless pH monitoring market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Wireless pH Monitoring Systems market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global wireless pH monitoring systems market followed by Europe due to the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure, awareness about medical insurance coverage, favourable reimbursement policies, advanced assessment & expenditure and a rapidly growing economy. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Wireless pH Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global wireless pH monitoring system market are Medtronic and Wellmark, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

