WiFi Kiosks Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

A kiosk is a small free standing physical structure or a small open front end hut that provides information or services. Kiosks can be manned or unmanned and digital as well as non-digital. So kiosks are often used to sell newspapers, tickets, refreshments or some other services. So the WiFi kiosks are unmanned and digital kiosks. So, the WiFi kiosks comes equipped with big high definition screens for marketing and advertising or for art. The kiosks are also equipped with charging ports, encrypted WiFi networks, and a tablet for calls. So these WiFi Kiosks are replacing the traditional telephone booths. These kiosks come with cameras which will record the passersby, and protect the kiosks from vandalism. Moreover, the users can activate these cameras for video calls. The kiosks are also enabled with sensors which are used to test the traffic and the air quality. Moreover, users will also be able to browse the data on the web.

Global WiFi Kiosks Market: Dynamics

An evolution has been witnessed in WiFi kiosks as a result of the advancements in the technology. So WiFi kiosks performs a wide range of functions such as bill payments and show directions on map etc. So, with continuous development in various technologies such as touch displays and glass technology usability of the kiosk improves, which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the WiFi kiosks market. Increasing use of kiosks as a tracking device in several hospitals and many other organizations to keep track and record of the visitors is also a major factor fueling the growth of the WiFi kiosks market. Moreover, some of the kiosks are integrated with knowledge navigator technology or an intelligent personal assistant such as Siri or Cortana, which also acts as one of the factors driving the growth of the WiFi kiosks market. The interactive kiosks are also helpful in avoiding queues at several places such as banks, airports, malls and many other for making bill payments or filling forms. This is another factor which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The increasing use of tablets and smartphones can make the use of the WiFi kiosks redundant thereby hampering the growth or demand of the WiFi kiosks market. Moreover, the telecom providers have started providing services such as 3G and 4G LTE, which is also a key challenge and can hinder the growth of the WiFi kiosks market.

Global WiFi kiosks Market: Segmentation

The global WiFi kiosks market can be segmented on the basis of type, vertical and region.

WiFi kiosks Market by type

Bank Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

WiFi kiosks Market by vertical

Retail

Healthcare

Financial services

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Global WiFi kiosks Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In February 2017, SlabbKiosks acquired both Phoenix Kiosk and RedDotNet. Phoenix Kiosk is known for its extensive line of American-made modern kiosks while RedDotNet specializes in more compact commercial grade units. With these acquisition the three companies will be able to provide a wide range of kiosk products and services to their clients.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in WiFi kiosks market are NCR Corporation, Fujitsu, Ltd., Olea Kiosks Inc., Diebold, Inc., GRGBanking, Acrelec, Meridian Kiosks, Kiosk Information Systems, ZIVELO, Kontron AG, Glory Ltd. and Nautilus Hyosung.

Global WiFi kiosks Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the WiFi kiosks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

