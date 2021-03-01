Biometric Authentication Solution Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 2028

As organizations are focusing on secure authentication methods for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for biometric authentication solutions is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further expected to drive the growth of the biometric authentication solutions market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification system has led to the increasing adoption of biometric authentication solutions. Furthermore, as the businesses strive to implement the right mix of technologies and policies for security and reliability, the demand for biometric authentication solutions is expected to grow rapidly, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the biometric authentication solution market.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1833

Biometric authentication solution serves as a bundle of highly secure identification and personal verification solution for encountering the security breaches and transaction frauds. The widespread deployment of biometric authentication solutions and technologies for information and physical access security is fuelling the growth of biometric authentication solution market. In addition, with the exponential increase in the number of users switching to mobile banking, various organizations are adopting biometric authentication solutions as security measures. Due to these factors, the demand for biometric authentication solution is expected to increase rapidly in the near future.

Biometric Authentication Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

The meteoric rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of biometric authentication solution market. Also, the rise in demand for biometric authentication solution for identification and verification application in BFSI (Banking, Financial services, & Insurance), government, retail, and healthcare industries is creating potential growth opportunities for the biometric authentication solution market. The primary application of a biometric authentication solutions is to provide accessibility to an authorized individual into a premises. Owing to this, enhanced security and identification feature of a biometric authentication solutions, the government of various countries are taking initiatives for promoting the adoption of a biometric authentication solution.

Apart from this, increasing application of biometric authentication solutions on smartphones is creating potential growth opportunities for biometric authentication solution market. Furthermore, the rising trend of device-embedded biometric authentication solutions and growing preference for automated identity authentication solutions are some of the major factors driving the growth of biometric authentication solution market.

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of biometric system, at various regions, acts as a restraining factor for the biometric authentication solution market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of a biometric authentication solutions is one of the major factor due to which various small and medium organizations are not adopting biometric authentication solutions and this is one of the major challenge for the growth of biometric authentication solution market.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1833

Biometric Authentication Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Biometric Authentication Solution market on the basis of Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation of the Biometric Authentication Solution market on the basis of Type:

Fingerprint Identification System

Iris Identification System

Voice Identification System

Face Identification System

Others

Segmentation of the Biometric Authentication Solution market on the basis of Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Wholesale

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Education

Others

Biometric Authentication Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global biometric authentication solution market are HID Global, Nuance Communications, Inc., 3M, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Aware, Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Innovatrics, Tascent, and FUJITSU.

Biometric Authentication Solution Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the biometric authentication solution market due to the presence of various biometric authentication solution providers and high adoption of biometric authentication solution in various industries. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the biometric authentication solution market, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in the region. In addition to this, the unorganized market for biometric authentication solution in China, Japan, and India is creating a competitive environment for global biometric authentication solution providers. Moreover, the demand for biometric authentication solution has risen dramatically in the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions, due to rise in digital technologies and growth in the smartphone and tablet market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1833

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates