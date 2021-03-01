PMOLED Display Market Highlights Various Opportunities 2018 2028

With various advantageous features, such as high brightness, self-emission and high contrast ratio, PMOLED displays are seen to be the new innovation in the display market. Some of the other features which are directly adding to the growth of the PMOLED display market are its slim/thin outline, wide viewing angle and wide temperature range. Though PMOLED displays offer a number of advantageous features, the main highlight of PMOLED displays is their wide temperature range.

PMOLED displays are witnessing high demand due to the escalating growth of the wearables market and also due to increase in the usage of hand held devices market. PMOLED displays use a simple control scheme in which each line in the display is controlled sequentially. Due to the absence of a storage capacitor, the pixels in each line are off for most of the time and thus, to get brighter display, more voltage is supplied. PMOLED displays have strips of cathode, organic layers and strips of anode. The intersection of the cathode and anode make up the pixels where light is emitted.

PMOLED Display Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the PMOLED display market is the escalating use of wearable devices in the form of fitness bands, smart watches and other devices that use PMOLED displays. Simple structure of the display and general trend among youth about the wearables especially the feature that they are simple to use is leading to the growth of PMOLED market. Also, use of other such handheld gadgets that use PMOLED displays will also add to the growth of the PMOLED Display market. Recent trends show that consumers want devices that are compact and smaller in size. This particular factor will fueling growth of the PMOLED display market during the forecast period. Also, PMOLED displays are cheaper than other types of OLED displays, which is also an added advantage.

The PMOLED displays market will be hindered by some of its characteristics. PMOLED displays provide restricted resolution and hence, they are not suitable to be used in large display devices. Similarly, PMOLED displays are not power efficient and thus cannot be used in devices that require high operating energy. This leads to exclusion of PMOLED displays from many important applications, such as smartphones. PMOLED displays can only be of around 5 inches or less, which is another factor that might hinder the growth of the PMOLED display market during the forecast period.

PMOLED Display Market: Segmentation

The PMOLED Display market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, display type and region.

On the basis of application, the PMOLED Display market can be segmented into:

Graphic Monochrome

Full Color

Wearables

Handheld Devices

Sub Displays

Others

On the basis of display type, the PMOLED Display market can be segmented into”

Flexible

Rigid

PMOLED Display Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global PMOLED display market are Futaba Corporation, Raystar Optronics, Inc., Irico group, Kyocera Display, Nippon Seiki, Orion OLED, Pioneer, RiT Display, Sichaun CCO, Truly semiconductors, Winstar and WiseChip.

PMOLED Display Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global PMOLED display market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be a major market in terms of value due to the technological advancements being witnessed in the region and growing use of PMOLED displays in a number of applications. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be followed by North America and Japan owing to the presence of a vast consumer electronics industry in these regions. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan PMOLED display market is pegged to spearhead growth and will be followed by Japan and North America PMOLED display markets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

