Reclosable Rigid Containers Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Posted on 2021-03-01 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Around two-third of the revenue generated by the packaging industry, which was valued at around US$ 900 Billion in 2017, is obtained with the sale of rigid packaging. Also, lids and closures play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the product, and thus majority of the rigid containers in the market are reclosable rigid containers.

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Segmentation

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of container type as:

  • Bottles
  • Trays
  • Jars
  • Boxes
  • Cans
  • Canister
  • Cartons

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of lid type as:

  • Screw cap
  • Lug closure
  • Hinge lids
  • Un-hinged rigid lids
  • Lidding films
  • Dispensers

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of material as:

  • Plastic
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
    • Polypropylene (PP)
    • Polyethylene (PE)
    • Others (PLA, PC, etc.)
  • Metals
    • Aluminium
    • Stainless Steel
    • Tin-plated Steel
  • Paperboard
  • Glass

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry as:

  • Packaging
    • Food
    • Beverage
    • Healthcare
    • Personal care & cosmetics
    • Homecare
    • Chemical
    • Industrial
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Retail
  • Food Service
  • Household

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The developed countries of North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific have shown high adoption rate towards innovative packaging solutions as compared to the adoption rate observed in the MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Thus, the innovations introduced in the reclosable rigid containers have driven the market in the large packaging markets such as North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

Development and rapidly rising production of bio-based plastic materials in Latin America and Asia Pacific is projected to propel the growth of the reclosable rigid containers market in the regions by replacing conventional plastics for manufacturing reclosable rigid containers.

The reclosable rigid containers market is also dependent on the performance of the retail sector in each region.

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global reclosable rigid containers market are:

  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Coveris Group
  • Huhtamaki Group
  • Amcor Limited
  • DS Smith
  • RPC Group
  • Berry Global
  • Mondi Group

Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

    • North America (U.S., Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
    • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

