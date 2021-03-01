Reclosable Rigid Containers Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Around two-third of the revenue generated by the packaging industry, which was valued at around US$ 900 Billion in 2017, is obtained with the sale of rigid packaging. Also, lids and closures play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the product, and thus majority of the rigid containers in the market are reclosable rigid containers.

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Segmentation

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of container type as:

Bottles

Trays

Jars

Boxes

Cans

Canister

Cartons

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of lid type as:

Screw cap

Lug closure

Hinge lids

Un-hinged rigid lids

Lidding films

Dispensers

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of material as:

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Others (PLA, PC, etc.)

Metals Aluminium Stainless Steel Tin-plated Steel

Paperboard

Glass

The global reclosable rigid containers market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry as:

Packaging Food Beverage Healthcare Personal care & cosmetics Homecare Chemical Industrial Automotive Others

Retail

Food Service

Household

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The developed countries of North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific have shown high adoption rate towards innovative packaging solutions as compared to the adoption rate observed in the MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Thus, the innovations introduced in the reclosable rigid containers have driven the market in the large packaging markets such as North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

Development and rapidly rising production of bio-based plastic materials in Latin America and Asia Pacific is projected to propel the growth of the reclosable rigid containers market in the regions by replacing conventional plastics for manufacturing reclosable rigid containers.

The reclosable rigid containers market is also dependent on the performance of the retail sector in each region.

Global Reclosable Rigid Containers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global reclosable rigid containers market are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Group

Huhtamaki Group

Amcor Limited

DS Smith

RPC Group

Berry Global

Mondi Group

Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



