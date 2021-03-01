Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market 2018 Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Peripheral arteries are blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the arms, legs and other organs apart from the brain and heart. Peripheral artery disease is the most common form of peripheral vessels disease. Peripheral artery revascularisation is required when blood is not supplied efficiently to peripheral organs. Peripheral arteries often get blocked due to plaque formation (formed of extra cholesterol, calcium and other materials) or narrowing of the peripheral arteries. Peripheral artery revascularisation is one of the effective ways to restore blood flow to peripheral organs. Changing lifestyle, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking leads to plaque clog buildup in the peripheral arteries, which adversely affects blood flow to distant organs. Claudication, critical limb ischemia and acute limb ischemia are three major conditions that can be treated with peripheral artery revascularisation. Peripheral artery revascularisation is more common in case of critical limb ischemia and acute limb ischemia.

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease can be attributed to the significant growth of the peripheral artery revascularisation market. More than 10% of Americans aged over 65 years have peripheral artery disease, which is contributing to the growth of the market. The prevalence of peripheral artery disease is also increasing due to an increase in the prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and use of tobacco, which is also driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market. Increasing obesity and tobacco use are the most high-impact rendering factors driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market. The world’s aging population is slated to increase in the coming years, which is expected to boost the number of peripheral artery disease cases, and this is also contributing to the growth of the market. More than 200 million people worldwide have peripheral artery disease owing to which they require peripheral artery revascularisation. The peripheral artery revascularisation market is also expected to grow due to an increase in the number of procedures available in developing countries. However, the high cost of this procedure appears to be only restraint of the market.

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Segmentation

The global peripheral artery revascularisation market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, indication type, end use and geography.

Based on the product type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Stents

Grafts

Percutaneous trans-luminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons

PTA drug-eluting balloons

Based on procedure type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Vascular bypass

Angioplasty

Based on indication type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Lower Extremity Revascularisation

Renal Arterial Revascularisation

Mesenteric Arterial Revascularisation

Abdominal Aortic Revascularisation

Based on end users, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Specialized clinics

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Overview

The global peripheral artery revascularisation market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of peripheral artery diseases. Increasing global geriatric population is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market. The worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease is around 200 million, which is driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market. The availability of new instruments such as stents is expected to drive the product type segment of the market. By indication type, lower extremity revascularisation is the most dominating segment of peripheral artery revascularisation market due to its high prevalence. By end user type, the hospitals segment is dominating the market due to the highest acceptance and convenience offered by hospitals. The peripheral artery revascularisation market is witnessing innovative techniques of vascularisation along with mergers and acquisitions.

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Regional Outlook

Approximately, more than 10% people with peripheral artery disease live in the U.S. Nearly 70% of the total population affected with peripheral artery disease lives in low- to middle-income regions, hence the Asia-Pacific and Middle East peripheral artery revascularisation market is expected to grow significantly. Regions, such as North America and Europe, are witnessing steady growth in the prevalence of peripheral artery diseases in term are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Peripheral artery Revascularisation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the peripheral artery revascularisation market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; AngioDynamics, Inc.; Cook Medical; Cardinal Health, Inc.; C. R. Bard, Inc.; The Spectranetics Corporation; Medtronic plc and Terumo Corporation.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

