Aeration Pads Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 2028

Aeration pads are used in rigid bulk containers such as bins, hoppers, storage tanks, and silos, where a large quantity of powdered or granular materials are stored. Aeration pads prevent clogging, formation of mouse holes, and material residues at the bottom of the bulk containers. These aeration pads are mounted on the inner walls of the containers. Aeration pads find a wide range of applications in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and building & construction, among others. These pads are mainly used where the materials have poor flow and are prone to clogging & bridging in the discharge area of any rigid bulk container type. Mounting of aeration pads is easy, these pads are semi-convex in shape and are mounted on the inner walls of the rigid bulk containers with a nut-bold. The key advantages of aeration pads are easy setup, easy maintenance, compact design, and are self-cleanable. The global market for aeration pads is expected to grow further on the backdrop of the increasing demand for rigid bulk containers for storage of powdered or granular materials.

Aeration Pads Market: Segmentation

The global aeration pads market has been segmented on the basis of container type and end-use industry.

On the basis of container type, global aeration pads market has been segmented as:

Storage Tanks

Bulk Bins

Hoppers

Silos

Other bulk containers

On the basis of end-use industry, global aeration pads market has been segmented as:

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Other manufacturing industries

Aeration Pads Market: Drivers & Restraints

There are several advantages associated with the aeration pads, which are expected to drive the growth of the global market for aeration pads. One of the key advantages of the aeration pads is that they prevent clogging and formation of lumps during the storage of materials for a longer period of time. Aeration pads maintain the proper flow of the stored material and keep the material in motion, which in turn prevents the formation of lumps and bridging of material to the walls of bulk containers. Besides, the growth of the global market for aeration pads is related to the growth of the food and pharmaceutical industries. Powdered food materials stored in the large quantity are prone to formation of lumps, which would result in contamination and might degrade their quality. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical industry, the powdered medicines might also have a risk of clogging and bridging to the walls, where aeration pads maintain the flow of the material without any residual. Aeration pads are must to maintain the flow where the material is subjected to bridging. Cement manufacturing and packaging industry mostly use aeration pads as cement clogs if stored for a longer period of time and if the proper flow is not maintained.

Aeration Pads Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for aeration pads has been segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for aeration pads owing to presence of well established manufacturing industries, such as pharmaceutical, and food, among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to have an above average growth in the global aeration pads market owing to the rapid development of manufacturing industries in the region. Furthermore, CIS & Russia, Middle East & Africa and other regions are also expected to contribute healthy shares in the global aeration pads market during the forecast period.

