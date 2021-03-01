Threat Lifecycle Services Market 2018 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Modern cyber-attacks are sophisticated and are conducted covertly by criminals for stealing valuable data from targeted companies, or sometimes even for total destruction of that data. It is critical for security service providers to offer threat lifecycle services due to the daily occurrence of breaches nowadays. These threat lifecycle services help organizations to respond, prepare, remediate, and minimize the negative impacts of breaches, recover to a healthy state, and significantly enhance their resilience. Intrusions mostly target end users via weakly secured applications or via phishing campaigns and infrastructure. So once they are in, they gain access to the environment to steal intellectual property, trade secrets, computer source codes, financials, and any other valuable information.

Many companies have shifted from compliance-driven managed security services to threat-focused ones, from traditionally solution-focused services to intelligence-driven lifecycle security services as a result of the emergence of threat lifecycle services. For implementing threat lifecycle services, first of all, a network monitoring system is set up with a customized set of alert feeds and threat feeds.

Global Threat Lifecycle Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

There is an increasing need for threat detection and threat management in all organizations to save themselves from various cyber-attacks. Thus, the increasing demand for early threat detection is one of the major factors driving the growth of the threat lifecycle services market. The implementation of threat lifecycle services enables the rapid triage of the threats to improve the automation and efficiency of an organization. Thus, this is another factor fueling the growth of the threat lifecycle services market. By integrating threat lifecycle services with multiple technologies such as visualization, learning, data distribution, and analytics, these threat lifecycle services can have capabilities that allow their threat intelligence to grow, keep up with the threat industry, and protect an organization against ever increasing threats. Thus, this is one more factor driving the growth of the threat lifecycle services market.

In some cases, threat lifecycle services are not able to detect some new kind of threat, or are not able to identify a new type of cyber-attack. In such a case, the concerned organization can suffer severe damage, which is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the threat lifecycle services market.

The threat lifecycle services market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, service type, and region.

The threat lifecycle services market segmentation by deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

The threat lifecycle services market segmentation by service type:

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Global Threat Lifecycle Services Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In January 2018, FireEye, Inc. announced the acquisition of X15 Software and its big data platform, to search, monitor, and analyze machine generated data security across cloud and on-premise environments. With the integration of X15 Software’s technology, FireEye, Inc. will be able to collect and deliver the data organizations need to protect their most valuable assets, such as big data management capabilities, platform for innovation, and one management console for all types of environments.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global threat lifecycle services market identified across the value chain include FireEye, Inc., Wipro Limited, Verizon Communications, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SecureWorks Inc., Quann Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, RSA SECURITY LLC, Symantec Corporation, HCL, IBM, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Kaspersky Lab ZAO, and DXC Technology.

