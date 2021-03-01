LED Tube Drivers Market 2018 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With the evolution in the lightening technology right from fluorescent, incandescent, to the latest LED lights, consumers are adopting modernized lights with the parallel manner. The demand for LED tubes is rising from households as a replacement to the old lights and also LED lights are the cost-effective way of lightening the house. Manufacturers of tubes are focusing on delivering quality products to the consumers as the tubes can get easily damage because of voltage fluctuations. Also, consumers are demanding tubes compatible with different input-output voltages, which do not get affected by current variation. Hence, to overcome this challenge the tube manufacturers are integrating drivers with the tube to regulate the power supply, as LED tubes require a very precise current and voltage condition to operate, and also to prevent tube overheating. In addition to this, the manufacturers of tubes are also offering the significant warranty periods so that they are able to attract and retain their customers which is simultaneously fueling the demand for the LED tube drivers.

Global LED Tube Drivers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the LED tube drivers market is the ability of these drivers to sustain variable power output voltage with different ranges so that consumers can choose the tubes as per their necessities. Customers are also increasingly demanding LED tubes with external drivers so that when any damage happens the tubes can be fixed only with the replacement of drivers, which is a factor fueling the demand for drivers. The LED tube drivers market is also fueled by the fact that drivers significantly help as a barrier between the input and output and this factor reduces the risk of electric shock. On the other hand, entry of local players from developing countries such as India, China, and others is a major challenge for the leading LED tube drivers market players.

Global LED tube drivers Market: Segmentation

The global LED tube drivers market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, types of drivers and region.

Segmentation Based on Sales Channel:

On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarkets LED tube driver.

Segmentation Based on Types of Drivers:

On the basis of the types of drivers, the LED tube drivers market is segmented into internal driver and external driver.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of the region, the global LED tube drivers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and the MEA.

Global LED Tube Drivers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global LED tube drivers market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Refine Opto Co., Ltd, Fuhua Electronic Co. Ltd, Xing Yuan Electronics Co Ltd, Dongguan Rico Electronic Co. Ltd, and others .The vendors are focusing on establishment of efficient distribution channels across the globe to sustain in the increasing competition from other LED tube driver manufacturers.

Global LED tube drivers Market: Trends

The major trend observed in the LED tube drivers market is the easy availability of these drivers for the tube manufacturers so that they can integrate into their products. Maintenance of the effective distribution channel by the LED tube driver manufacturers is also contributing to the increasing demand for LED tube drivers from the tube manufacturers. Increasing e-commerce network for the electronic devices is also fueling the market for the LED tube drivers.

