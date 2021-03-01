Incontinence pads Market– The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018 to 2028

The global market for incontinence pads has been witnessing significant growth owing to the rising incidence of the medical condition. Incontinence refers to the lack of voluntary control over one’s bodily functions of defecation or urination. Incontinence pads are used as redeeming for these kinds of diseases. Incontinence pads maintain a moisture barrier from the skin of patients suffering from. Incontinence pads are also known as the liner which is a primarily shaped pad, has a plastic backing.

They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are designed to be worn in regular innerwear. The plastic support is there to keep clothing dry.

Global Incontinence pads Market Segmentation

The incontinence pads market segmentation includes absorbency, gender, sales channel and regions

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of absorbency

Heavy

Moderate

Light

Heavy incontinence pads account for leading share among others. Heavy incontinence pads are mainly manufactured from the superabsorbent

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of gender

Women’s

Men’s

Unisex

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel

Specialty Store

Third Party Online Channel

Retail Trade

Homecare

Institutional Sales

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Incontinence pads Market Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have the leading share in the global incontinence pads market, the North America and Europe markets for incontinence pads are fueled by more significant levels of awareness among the general public about this medical condition and their willingness as well as ability to spend on such incontinence pads

Global Incontinence pads Market Key Players

The leading manufacturer of incontinence pads are mentioned below

Depend® from Kimberly-Clark

UR Free to Go from Kang Chien Medical

Prevail® from First Quality®

Fannypants Smartwear

DiaperBuys

SOSecure® Containment Swim Brief from Discovery Trekking Outfitters

Conni

Community Medical Products

The Clean Seat

CareZips®

