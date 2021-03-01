Mammography Detectors Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

Mammography detector is a tool used to detect and diagnose breast cancer by taking X-ray of the breast. The mammography image by mammography detectors is become the key element for the diagnosis of breast cancer. Mammography detectors pass low dose x-ray to detect cancer early – before women experience symptoms. There are various types of mammography detectors available in the market, viz. computer radiography detector, flat panel detector, CMOS flat panel detector. Computer radiography detector is the most widely user mammography detector.

Mammography Detectors Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global mammography detectors market can be segmented on the basis of detector type, end user and geography.

Based on detector type, the global mammography detectors market is segmented as:

Computed Radiography Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors

CMOS Flat Detectors

Based on end user, the global mammography detectors market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Mammography Detectors Market: Overview

The mammography detectors market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing rising incidences of breast cancer among the women throughout the globe. According to National Cancer Institute, there are about 2,300 new cases of breast cancer in men each year, and about 230,000 new cases in women each year. According to few of the expert every women should take mammography test once in year which will rise the demand of mammography detectors in the global market.

By detector type, computed radiography detectors is expected to be the most dominant segment due to its wide acceptance this type of mammography detector among the hospitals and diagnostic centers.

CMOS flat detector segment by detector type in global mammography detectors market is the projected to show higher growth due its advance feature. Among all the end user hospital segment will dominate mammography detectors market whereas diagnostic center is projected to show relatively high growth rate.

Mammography Detectors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mammography detectors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to gain maximum share for mammography detectors market in term of revenue owing to increased incidences of breast cancer. After North America mammography detectors market is followed by Europe and APEJ due to rising awareness among the people about the breast cancer.

Mammography Detectors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global mammography detectors market are Analogic Corporation, Sigmascreening, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc, Gamma Medical, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, SonoCiné, Inc, and Toshiba Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic)

CIS and Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

