Tartrazine Market 2018 Size, Revenue, Application, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2025

Synthetic colors are used in variety of applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics etc. Synthetic color or color additive is any pigment, dye or substance that imparts color when mixed to food, drink or pharmaceuticals products. Tartrazine is one of the most widely used artificial colors used in foods, drugs and cosmetic products. Tartrazine is used not only in coloring frozen, RTE (Ready to Eat) or processed foods, it also finds application in numerous products such as carbonated drinks, alcoholic beverages as well as juices, sauces etc. Moreover, tartrazine color is widely used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics etc. The demand for tartrazine is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. The category of coloring additive is derived from naturally available sources which includes vegetables and minerals. These natural coloring additives usually imparts less vibrancy and might not give uniform results. However, growing awareness and safety concerns policies pertaining to clean labelling has been positively influenced the demand for natural coloring additives for food, beverage, and cosmetics & personal care products. Majorly natural coloring additives are derived from beet roots, raspberries, red cabbages etc. However, high cost and non- standardization in the effect of color while adding to coloring the product are key reasons which results growth in demand for tartrazine and has limited the demand for natural colorant demand.

Global Tartrazine Market- Segmentation

The global tartrazine market has been segmented on the basis of form and end use.

On the basis of form, global tartrazine market has been segmented as:

Powder

Granules

On the basis of end use, global tartrazine market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Other industries

The food & beverage end use segment is expected to have the largest market share in the global tartrazine market during the forecast period, by end use, due to major consumer base in the food & beverage industry. Cosmetics & personal care industry uses the tartrazine additive to color the products.

Global Tartrazine Market- Drivers & Restraints

Manufacturers of food colorants are focused on meeting standards and the quality of food colorants to ensure good hygiene and shelf life of food & beverage products. The demand for tartrazine is expected to grow at a significant rate. Consumers expect certain products to have a specific color of their preference. This is expected to be one of the key drivers boosting the growth of the global tartrazine market. The food & beverages industry utilizes tartrazine to enhance the aesthetics of the product. These are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global tartrazine market during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, following factors might hamper the growth of the global tartrazine market. First is the use of tartrazine in several countries such as Australia, UK, Canada, United States of America etc. where manufacturers have to specify the content of tartrazine in the product. There are certain side effects of tartrazine which include allergic reactions, migraine, skin rashes, irritation, anxiety etc. Tartrazine might have severe effect on children behavior, due to increased hyperactivity. Another factor which might create hurdles for the growth of tartrazine market is the availability of cost effective alternatives such as natural coloring products.

Global Tartrazine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, tartrazine market has been divided into seven key regions as follows:

North America Tartrazine Market

Latin America Tartrazine Market

Europe Tartrazine Market

CIS & Russia Tartrazine Market

Japan Tartrazine Market

APEJ Tartrazine Market

Middle East & Africa Tartrazine Market

Global Tartrazine Market: Key Players

Following are market players that operate in the global tartrazine market-

Denim Colourchem Pvt Ltd

Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Ltd

Dynemic Products Ltd

Sky and Skylark Industrial Products

ALLIANCE ORGANICS LLP

Town End Leeds PLC

Matrix Pharma Chem

Shanghai Baiyan Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Emco Dyestuff Private Limited

Moreover, many local and unorganized market players are expected to contribute to the global tartrazine market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

