Sodium methylparaben Market 2018 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries. Sodium methylparaben is generally found in fruits, such as blueberries, where it performs antimicrobial activity. Sodium methylparaben can be completely absorbed, hydrolysed and rapidly excreted through urine. There is negligible evidence of accumulation and hence, sodium methylparaben is included in the “Safe List” of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Also, Sodium methylparaben based products witness large demand from the food sector where it is used as a food additive with the E number E219.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1350

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Dynamics

Growth in the application of sodium methylparaben-based products in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand for sodium methylparaben over the forecast period. Growing applications of sodium methylparaben as an additive in the food & beverage sector, particularly as a preservative in baked goods, jams & jellies, creams, dairy products, syrups, seasonings, oils, processed vegetables and other beverages, is further expected to fuel the growth of the sodium methylparaben market over the forecast period.

However, according to an independent study, sodium methylparaben can increase the risk of breast cancer, damage skin cells & eye cornea and can also affect male fertility. These factors are likely to hamper the demand for sodium methylparaben.

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Sodium methylparaben market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

Food Grade Sodium Methylparaben

Pharma Grade Sodium Methylparaben

Cosmetics Grade Sodium Methylparaben

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1350

On the basis of application, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

Food & Beverage Additives

Medical Care Ophthalmic medications Herbal preparations Parenteral / Sterile solutions Others

Preservative in cosmetic products

Others

On the basis of region, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1350

The European region is expected to be a leading market for sodium methylparaben and will be followed by North America owing to growing demand from the cosmetics industry, predominantly from countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, etc. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for sodium methylparaben based products owing to snowballing demand for colour cosmetics and skin & hair care products.

Moreover, rising demand for sodium methylparaben based products from food & beverage sector to increase the shelf-life of products will give a boost to the market. That apart, growing penetration of Sodium methylparaben across emerging economies, such as China, India and other ASEAN countries, is expected to further propel market growth.

Overall, the global Sodium methylparaben market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Sodium methylparaben market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers of sodium methylparaben that currently operate in the global Sodium methylparaben market are:

Changzhou Elly Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd

Triple Chem

Gujarat Organics Ltd,

Evergreen Chemical Industry Limited

Hangzhou Jiancheng Trade Co., Ltd

Dafeng Huaxin Bio-technology Co.,ltd

BOC Sciences

P J Chemicals

Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Technical Co.,Ltd

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

CellMark USA, LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product form, and industry.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates