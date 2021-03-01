Gift Packaging market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 2028

Fact.MR’s latest report on the gift packaging market offers a broad analysis of the captivating trends and innovations paving remunerative avenues in the global market landscape. According to the research study, the increasing propensity toward sustainable packaging formats will be one of the key aspects influencing dynamics of the global gift packaging market.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2231

The fad for personalized packaging and pervading culture of corporate gifting have been identified as the key growth levers of the gift packaging market landscape. The Fact.MR research study projects an optimistic picture of the buoyant prospects of gift packaging market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Personal gifting on occasions, being perceived as a gesture of mutual admiration, is slated to augur well for the growth of gift packaging market.

Popular trend of food gifting has also been identified as a predominant driver fuelling growth of gift packaging market. The report also projects that manufacturers, keeping an eye for a scope to increase their festival-related purchase rationales, are highly likely to gain competitive advantages in the gift packaging market. The Fact.MR’s report illustrates all the crucial aspects, ranging from altering customer preferences to strategic moves of the prominent brands, for an in-depth understanding of the key revenue levers.

“Festive seasons are the major driving forces translating into an elevated demand for gift packaging products across both developed and developing regions. It has been observed that the gift packaging manufacturers witness a significant leap in their revenue margins by offering customized gift wrapping products during the festive seasons” Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>>https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2231

North America Maintains its Lead as the Most Remunerative Gift Packaging Market

The research study associates the market attractiveness of North America with the age-old American culture of personal gifting on a frequent basis. Driven by the rising proclivity of customers to splurge on eye-catching wrapping paper designs, the sales of wrapping paper is likely to attain a valuation worth nearly US$ 5,353 Mn by 2018-end. As per the research study, flexible packaging types are likely to outsell the rigid variants by the end of 2018, on the back of shift toward lightweight packaging formats equipped with superior barrier properties.

Multiple gift-store retailers across key regions have started to routinely offer complimentary gift wrappers to their customers in the form of a ‘value-added’ service, which has been identified as a pervading trend in the gift packaging market. The manufacturers, as well as key stakeholders in the gift packaging market, have been observed to meticulously follow consumer preferences for incorporating divergent design preferences in their offerings.

Gift Packaging Market Remains Fragmented, Top 5 Players Hold Nearly 9% Market Share

According to the Fact.MR research study, the gift packaging market represents a fragmented landscape with top five players accounting for around 9% market share, as in 2017. The market has been characterized by a high presence of local or small players, offering products at economic prices in a bid to gain high-profit margins. While large players in the market are entering into strategic acquisitions of local players to enhance their regional presence, small players are observed selling their products via multiple stores in a particular region to widen their customer outreach.

The report identifies demand forecasting and inventory management to be the key factors holding back growth of the market during the forecast period, on account of the seasonal nature of demand for gift packaging products. However, the market players of gift packaging can bank on substantial opportunities by customizing their offerings on the basis of seasonal demand.

The Fact.MR report analyzes gift packaging market for the period of 2018 to 2028. As per the report, the market is likely to grow at 2.9% CAGR through 2028.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2231

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates