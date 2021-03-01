Primary Feed Materials Market 2018 with an impressive double-digit growth rate by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Primary feed materials help in getting better operating results related to milk production for cattle. In addition, primary feed materials also help in improving animal husbandry services by providing nutritious mineral feed for animals. Primary feed materials are primary feed which are given to animals such as cows, sheep, goats, calves, pigs, rabbits, birds, etc., by mixing it with fodder. For getting better ration quality, primary feed materials are being given to household animals. Furthermore, primary feed materials also improve the lactation milk in female animals. For instance, primary feed materials increase reproductivity in animals, enhance the immune system, and improve the fertility of animals. Furthermore, the rising production and consumption of meat in several parts of the globe is driving the growth of the primary feed materials market.

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Dynamics

Recent developments in the field of animal husbandry are creating the need for different techniques such as primary feed materials for dairy farming and the meat industry. Several types of primary feed minerals are being given to cattle, such as de-oiled cakes, which are coarse granular mineral feed which are helpful for animals. These types of primary feed materials provide vitamins and minerals which are necessary for cattle. Primary feed materials are given to animals by adding them to fodder. The active performance of primary feed materials is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Segmentation

The global primary feed materials market is segmented by raw material type and end use.

On the basis of raw material type, the global primary feed materials market is segmented into –

Soya De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Rapeseed De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Rice Bran De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Cakes (Cotton Seed Cakes, Mustard Cakes, etc.)

Bran (Rice Bran, Wheat Bran, etc.)

Food Grains (maize, barley, etc.)

Others

On the basis of end use, the global primary feed materials market is segmented into –

Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.)

Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Goose, etc.)

Pigs

Equine Breeding (Horse)

Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)

Primary feed materials are mainly used for animal husbandry applications, such as dairy, swine, poultry, equine breeding, and aquaculture.

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Regional Overview

The global primary feed materials market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



North America is anticipated to be a noticeable region for the primary feed materials market during the forecast period 2018-2028. The North American primary feed materials market is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, which are expected to be the second- and third-most promising markets, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness peak growth for primary feed materials during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to witness moderate growth in the primary feed materials market.

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Key Players

A few of the key players operating in the primary feed materials market are VH Group, Alltech, Inc., Cargill Group, Nutreco N.V., Kisan Agro Product Industries, Mercer Milling Company, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Devenish Nutrition Limited, Euglena Co., Ltd., Josera Gmbh & Co. Kg, NOW Food Health LLC, Aumgene Biosciences, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

