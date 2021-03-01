Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Drivers Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2029

Surpassing revenues worth US$ 215 Mn in 2019, sales of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are poised to see a healthy growth outlook at 6% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Despite being an essential diagnostic product in the practice of laboratory biopsy testing, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is still young, and the application scope remains majorly limited to research industry.

High product availability is limited to developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Oceania. However, increased application of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in genetic diagnostics and other common diagnostic procedures is likely to bolster demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in following years.

The healthcare industry is consistently witnessing an increase in the number of biopsy procedures every year, globally, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Growing awareness and rise in cancer screening procedures has led to the growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market which in turn has increased the rate of early diagnosis of cancer.

Key Takeaways – Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy

Healthcare centers would show remarkable growth in adoption of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy owing to the rise in number of research activities.

Increasing prevalence of cancers will remain one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market.

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is a fragmented landscape.

Growing demand for single needle penetration for multiple tests is identified as the key growth engine, pushing adoption of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

Plastic Tubes Remain Highly Sought-after

On back of higher safety standards, plastic blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy will continue to gather preference over their glass counterparts. The former remains preferred for their greater reliability during routine clinical chemistry analysis, tumor screening, biopsy tests and chemotherapeutic drug monitoring. The shatter-resistant plastic further reduces the risk of exposure to pathogens and contamination.

Attractiveness of Asian Markets Intact

Growth opportunities for the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market players is picking up the pace in the East and South Asian regions. Increasing availability of economically affordable blood collection tubes would also be a significant booster to market growth. A large number of local manufacturers, particularly in China, Japan, and India, are increasing the scope for manufacturers and boosting the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market growth.

