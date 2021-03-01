Renal Artery Embolization Market 2017-2025: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Embolization is a technique used to clog small blood vessels and block the blood flow, generally in cases of tumors. The renal arteries are responsible for proper functioning of the kidneys as they supply them blood. The renal arteries take a large volume of blood to be filtered by the kidneys. The renal artery embolization technique is used mainly to treat urological and neurological diseases. The renal artery embolization technique is a minimal invasive procedure that terminates the blood flow completely or partially. According to a Cancer Journal, the incidence of renal cell carcinoma is rising by 2–4% every year and in the U.S it is the 7th leading cancer type. According to a Cancer Journal, 200,000 people currently are estimated to have kidney cancer in the U.S. The renal artery embolization is required by patients dealing with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, renal graft intolerance syndrome or any end stage renal disease. The renal artery embolization is being used to treat symptomatic renal arteriovenous malformations or renal artery aneurysms with less risk of complications as compared to other surgical alternatives. Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1531 Renal Artery Embolization Market: Drivers and Challenges Increasing incidence of renal cancer is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the renal artery embolization market over the forecast period. Other chronic renal diseases with increasing incidences such as renal angiomyolipomas, renal artery aneurysms and pseudoaneurysms, arteriovenous fistulas are also expected to contribute to the growth of the renal artery embolization market. Besides, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is also expected to drive the growth of the renal artery embolization market as it involves less healing time and is more efficient. However, low awareness regarding kidney-related diseases is expected to hinder the growth of the renal artery embolization market to some extent. Moreover, the procedures are very expensive and in majority of the preoperative settings, there is a lack of prospective randomized trials, which is why renal artery embolization is underutilized. Renal Artery Embolization Market: Segmentation Tentatively, the global renal artery embolization market can be segmented on the basis of disease indication, product type, end users and geography.

Based on disease indication, the global renal artery embolization market is segmented as:

Renal Neoplasm

Renal angiomyolipomas

Renal Hemorrhage

Renal malignancy

Renal artery aneurysms and pseudoaneurysms

Arteriovenous fistulas

Others

Based on product type, the global renal artery embolization market is segmented as:

Embolic Agents Sclerosants Metal Coils Particulate embolic agents

Catheters

Based on end users, the global renal artery embolization market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Laboratories

Based on geography, the global renal artery embolization market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Renal Artery Embolization Market: Overview Kidney cancer is the most common type of renal neoplasm and its increasing prevalence is projected to be the major factor driving the growth of the renal artery embolization market. Increasing incidence of renal graft intolerance syndrome is also expected to drive the growth of the renal artery embolization market over the forecast period. Particulate embolic agents such as embosphere and polyvinyl alcoholparticle are the better embolic agents as compared to metal coils, absolute ethanol, glue or lipiodol. Small-sized catheters allow effective drainages and are mostly being preferred for renal artery embolization. These small-sized catheters prevent mucosal irritation, trauma, infections or any post-operative bleeding owing to which they are mostly preferred. Renal Artery Embolization Market: Regional Outlook The North America renal artery embolization market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of renal neoplasm, renal graft intolerance syndrome and other chronic kidney diseases. Increasing awareness regarding renal artery disease among the general population and growing healthcare expenditure is also anticipated to the drive the growth of the renal artery embolization market in North America. The Europe renal artery embolization market is estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to moderate healthcare assessment and expenditure. Limited healthcare assessment facilities and poor GDP per capita are the factors responsible for the sluggish growth of the Asia-Pacific's renal artery embolization market. Renal Artery Embolization Market: Key Players

The key participants operating in the renal artery embolization market are Boston Scientific, Bard Medical, Biosense Webster, Cordis, Dextronix, Angiodynamics, Argon Medical Devices, Rocamed and Uromed.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

