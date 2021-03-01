Projector Lamps Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Projector lamps are either ultra-high pressure mercury vapour lamps or metal halide lamps. Usually, in a projector lamp, an ARC gap contains ultra-high pressurised mercury vapour. The projector lamp functions by sending out an electric current across the pressurised ARC gap. This makes the projector lamp produce a bright light as the electric current lights the mercury vapour. This light is thrown onto a DLP or an LCD panel that produces the final images on the screen. The development of projector lamps involves a complex technology, and the process varies with respect to the demands of customers.

The projector often has a built-in timer that keeps track of how long the projector lamp has been active inside the projector. Usually, a few hours before the lifespan of the projector lamp is finished, a message is displayed on the screen that notifies the user to replace the soon-to-die projector lamp with a new one. However, not all projectors have this feature. Some projector lamps automatically shut down the moment the timer reaches a certain limit.

The projector lamp can be accessed by locating a rectangular or square-shaped plastic plate on the outside of the projector. Usually, the plate is situated at the bottom, however, depending upon the design, it can be found on the sides or on the top of the projector. By undoing the screws, the plate comes off and reveals the projector lamp housing that holds the projector lamp in place inside the projector. The projector lamp housing can be removed by gently pulling the accompanying handle.

Projector Lamps Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for projector lamps. Manufacturers are forming partnerships with each other to jointly develop projector lamps that are compatible with multiple projectors, which is expected to drive the global projector lamps market. Companies offer guidelines that enable users to extend the lifespan of the projector lamp.

However, projector lamps are very expensive owing to the cost of the engineering and technology required to develop them. Moreover, the resources required to develop projector lamps cost manufacturers millions of dollars. The need to hire technology professionals who can ensure that the projector lamps thus produced adhere to industry standards also entails high cost. These are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the global projector lamps market.

Projector Lamps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of lamp anatomy, the global projector lamps market can be segmented as follows:

ARC Tube

Mercury Vapor

Electrical Wiring

Quartz Globe

Fasteners, Threaded Spoke, Nut, and Screw

Plastic Housing

On the basis of end user, the global projector lamps market can be segmented as follows:

Residential End Users

Commercial End Users

Industrial End Users

Among all the end users, the commercial end users of project lamps dominate the global projector lamps market and are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for projectors in the commercial sector.

Projector Lamps Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global projector lamps market and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the projector lamps market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of commercial automation and an increase in disposable income in commercial, industrial and residential sectors. Southeast Asian and other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register a significant growth rate in the projector lamps market.

Projector Lamps Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global projector lamps market include 3D Perception; 3M; Acer Inc.; BenQ America Corp.; BOXLIGHT; Canon; Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; HP Inc.; Compaq; Dell; Dukane; Eiki; Eizo; Epson; Hitachi, Inc.; InFocus; JVC; LG; Mitsubishi; NEC; Panasonic Corporation; Philips; Proxima; Samsung Corporation; Sanyo; Sharp; Sony Corporation; Toshiba; ViewSonic and Yokogawa Corporation.

