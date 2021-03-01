COVID-19 Pandemic Plays an Adversary to Growth of 7 Segment LED Displays Market till Outbreak Subsides: Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

7 segment LED displays are used in electronic devices as an interaction medium between the user and system. 7 segment LED displays are devices used to display decimal numerals and alphabets. 7 segment LED displays use a light-emitting diode (LED), which helps in producing more brilliance and greater light intensity. 7 segment LED displays consist of seven segments of light emitting diodes (LEDs), which are combined into a structure like numeral 8. 7 segment LED displays also consist of one extra segment, which displays dot. In 7 segment LED displays, seven segments are indicated as A-G and the eighth segment is indicated as G. The basic functionality of 7 segment LED displays is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material. However, 7 segment LED displays can incur damages depending on the type of current or voltage passed through it.

7 segment LED displays are also used in multiple applications, such as digital clocks, electronic meters, basic calculators, lift displays, TVs, tablets, computer monitors, laptops screens and many more. 7 segment LED displays are widely used for commercial purposes and the most significant advantage of 7 segment LED displays is their efficiency and low consumption.

7 Segment LED Displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the 7 segment LED displays market is the penetration of LED displays all around the world, which is leading to increase in demand for 7 segment LED displays for efficient lighting. Increasing demand for 7 segment LED displays has been witnessed during the past decade as electronic devices require efficient lighting. Another driver for the 7 segment LED displays market is the easy availability of these displays due to many local players in each region.

Nowadays, many automotive companies provide 7 segment LED displays in vehicles to display the speed and other readings. 7 segment LED displays are mostly used in bikes, cars, trucks and many other vehicles.

There are still areas in developing regions where electronic devices and such other displaying methods are not used. That apart, most 7 segment LED displays display only 16 hexadecimal characters, which may also act as a restraint for the 7 segment LED display market.

7 Segment LED Displays Market: Segmentation

The 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented on the basis of current flow, application and region.

On the basis of supply type, the 7 segment LED displays market can be divided into:

Less than 10 mA

10 mA- 30 mA

30 mA or more

On the basis of application, the 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into:

Digital calculators

Electronic meters

Odometers

Digital clocks

Others

7 segment LED displays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 7 segment LED displays market are Kingbright, Broadcom Inc., Forge Europa, Lumex Inc., VCC (Visual Communications Company), MULTICOMP, Seegate Corporation and Oasistek.

