Koruink Tattoos Services in Hyderabad

Posted on 2021-03-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s world technology is changing how much man is moving forward developing his habits and life styles in which body tattoos have become very fashionable.

Everyone is impressed with the body with a variety of designs. However, the passion for tattoos is more prevalent in the city. That’s why now even the tattoos business we can observe in the City but not everyone can prove their skill. But some tattoo studios provide the best tattoo services. Koruink tattoos studio is at the forefront of delivering my favorite design and quality. It is available in Hyderabad every day from 11 a.m. every day from Sunday to Saturday.

About Koruink tattoos

Resident artist, Subhojit Chakroborty runs koruink tattoo studio. Subhojit Chakraborty’s Achievements in the Tattoo Industry in India He has participated in various exhibitions and has been an active participant in tattoo conferences in Delhi, Goa, Pune, and Kolkata. Tattoo in Hyderabad -Koruink is known as the best tattoo studio in Hyderabad. Providing Quality tattoo services in Hyderabad & Secunderabad. They are well known for Their custom tattoo designs and diverse tattoo styles such as Hyper-realism, Dot work, Trash, Geometric, Abstract, Watercolor & Psychedelic among others.

Awards

  1. Delhi Delhi, 1st place in the Realism category at the 2015 Heartwork Tattoo Festival.
  2. Won 1st place in the 2012 Painting Competition organized by CHAI in Hyderabad.

