GC Coupons helps online shoppers find coupons from hundreds of online retailers

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — GC Coupons, established in January 2020 has come a long way in helping people save money. The Company started with the vision of providing coupons & promo codes for online shopping in the Middle East. Online Shopping in the Middle East was in a nascent place in the early 2000s. Today, the E-Commerce Industry is clocking in double-digit growth every year and growing with hundreds of new retailers joining the industry. The E-Commerce Industry was a 10$ Billion Industry in 2016 and has been growing consistently at 20% CAGR. More Customers are shopping online because of the convenience and savings.

The Introduction of Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, and Xcite has built trust among the shoppers in the Middle East. Major Investments have fueled growth and better availability of products. GC Coupons has been constantly helping online shoppers get verified coupons & discount codes. Cost is a major component when it comes to Online Shopping. Better Prices and convenience helps shoppers shop & save more. GC Coupons initially started by partnering with 20 online retailers and started providing coupons for Middle Eastern Countries under one place. The platform has now grown to over 1000 online retailers and 5000 coupons in a short amount of time.

The Company came with a revamped website on the occasion of its Anniversary. GC Coupons now provides discount codes for major online retailers such as Noon, Amazon UAE, Souq, Bath & Body Works, Namshi, Boots, Sephora, Max Fashion, Splash Fashions, Sivvi, The Beauty Edits, Eyewa, Mikyajy, Nayomi, NowNow, and other retailers.

Coupon Websites have played a major role in increasing the trend of online commerce in the Middle East. Most Shoppers look for a coupon code before purchasing anything online. Websites such as GC Coupons help online shoppers get the best discount codes that help in saving a lot of money.

Major shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Singles Day have also helped increase the penetration of online shopping in the Middle East. GC Coupons partners directly with online retailers to provide free coupons & discount codes to its users. The coupons are verified daily by the Team at GC Coupons.

The new version of GC Coupons’ website includes great features such as coupon code being automatically copied on any device and an optimized look for its mobile site. The site now lets visitors choose between coupons & deals from the top bar of any store. The site also lets visitors choose from different categories such as electronics, beauty, clothing, shoes, accessories, and hundreds of other categories.

“We are delighted with the response we have received from our customers. We now have exclusive coupons for over 200 online retailers in the Middle East. Exclusive coupons are available on our website and give special discounts to shoppers. We are now present in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Iraq, and have been expanding our reach in other countries. I am extremely grateful to our users for trusting us for finding coupons & promo codes. We will continue to invest in our platform to provide online shoppers with the best discount codes” said Mr. Yash, CEO of GC Coupons.