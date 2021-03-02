Dirty Laundry is a thought-provoking psychological thriller coming this summer by 5310 Publishing.

WINDSOR, CANADA, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Dirty Laundry: Not Everything is What it Seems is an exciting psychological thriller coming this July 13 to a bookstore near you!

Now available for preorder online, Dirty Laundry tells the story of Samantha, a fit and nicely presented wife who goes to extremes, risking everything to keep her secrets private. Is Samantha safe with her husband?

5310 Publishing is delighted to announce a book deal with author Cori Nevruz. Over the span of her career, Nevruz has published over 11 titles. Her latest suspense novel, Dirty Laundry, will be published by 5310 Publishing on July 13.

David Rountree, Award-Winning Feature Film Director said: ”Cleverly told with personal journal excerpts, readers are placed inside the entangled mind of suburban housewife Samantha Sullivan as she battles the duality of two irreconcilable lives: a seemingly unequaled outward life with a perfect family and a deep inner-darkness that continually threatens to derail her entire existence. Dirty Laundry is a fast-paced, quick-witted, thought-provoking, psychological thriller with incredibly suspenseful and exhilarative turns that will keep you guessing all the way to the end. Read it in one sitting. Couldn’t put it down!”

Eric Williams said: “This fast-paced psychological thriller starts with a mom, Samantha, continuously pushed down by her husband, Roger. Samantha then starts writing a journal to express her feelings, and her thoughts make her realize Roger doesn’t deserve her. She can’t leave, but she also can’t stay. Crazy events happen, I won’t spoil it, but in the end, we get a nice epilogue, some extra journal entries that finally tell us what Samantha’s dirty laundry is all about. 100% recommend it, read in one sitting. I loved it!”

Starred Review: “The suspense keeps building up throughout the book, and it is full of plot twists by the end, which made me breathless.”

Jenna D. reviewed: ”Fast-paced and compelling. Nevruz’s story builds and builds, culminating in a tense ending that feels inevitable yet surprising. Her characters and family dynamics are relatable and believable. An entertaining, engrossing read!”

BOOK BLURB:

When a suburban housewife battles anxiety, jealousy, and a controlling husband, something has to give… and it just may be someone’s life.

Samantha had grown accustomed to the high expectations of her husband; a clean house, nice meals, and a fit and nicely presented wife, to name a few. But with children came more responsibilities. A move brings them to a new home in a perfect neighborhood where she meets a friend she can finally confide in. But her envy and insecurities send her in a downward spiral of depression.

Will airing her dirty laundry to a friend put them both in danger from Samantha’s very private and controlling husband? What is she willing to risk to keep the white picket fence life she’s dreamed of?

A fast-moving and suspenseful look into the mind of a mom on the edge. Not everything is what it seems.

About 5310 Publishing Company: Canadian-based, 5310 Publishing has operations around the world, selling books in more than 20 countries and two languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all genres of adult and YA books, fiction and non-fiction, in book and ebook formats.

