Study Shows That Exercise May Reduce Cognitive Decline as You Age

The study conducted at the University of Queensland provides yet another reason for people to stay active and exercise regularly.

Queensland, AU, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Research from the University of Queensland showed that regular exercise for middle-aged and older adults can improve brain function. The benefits are almost doubled for women, and the exercise may also assist in protecting against dementia.

Behavior, cognitive function, and physical activity were analyzed in the study through longitudinal data in Europeans between 54 and 75 years of age during 13 years. Sabrina Lenzen, a Ph.D. candidate at UQ School of Economics and Centre for the Business and Economics of Health said prior research has studied people over time, but only for the association between cognition and physical activity.

Lenzen said, “Similar to other large studies, we used an economic model that took into account several social-economic and lifestyle influencing factors. However, our study is unique in that we measured individual changes over time and used statistical techniques to find a value closer to the real impact of physical activity on cognition.”

Lenzen continued, “More specifically, what our research determined was weekly moderate physical activity increased older people’s cognitive function on average by five percent for men and 14 percent for women.”

“If a person scores 12 out of 20 in their cognitive function test and then started doing regular moderate exercise, we could see scores increase to 12.6 for men and 13.7 for women.”

Professor Brenda Gannon, Ph.D. supervisor and co-author of the study noted that physical activity of a higher intensity increased the effects even more so. “We saw an increase in cognitive function of eight percent for men and 15 percent for women if they were both moderately and vigorously physically active every week,” said Professor Gannon.

Running or circuit training are examples of intense or vigorous physical activity, while a simple yet brisk walk is enough to constitute regular physical activity.

The worldwide rising cost of dementia coupled with the growing and aging population necessitate more concentrated efforts to prevent the disease. “By 2050, estimates show that 900,000 Australians will be living with dementia, and a US study has projected that the annual costs of a dementia patient are around US$50,000,” said Lenzen.

Lenzen also noted her hopes to encourage older people to be more active as a means of potentially preventing dementia at the earliest stages, rather than attempting to use the healthcare system to manage the disease when it’s become “too late.”

The creation of public health campaigns by policymakers that highlight the benefits of physical activity on brain health, as well as investments into more public recreational facilities and parks would prove to be great strides towards a better overall system of care and prevention.

Lenzen said, “Taking some or all of these actions could reduce the high costs linked to dementia, protect human life and prolong the participation of older adults in the labor force, enhancing the economy.”

