Versatile Structures Won 5 National Specialised Textiles Association Awards In 2020

Queensland, AU, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Versatile Structures, a Brisbane-based shade structure and signage supplier in the industrial, commercial, retail, sport, leisure, and residential sectors, won five Specialised Textiles Association Awards for Excellence in 2020. This is the most awards won by one company in the history of the Awards program.

The Specialised Textiles Association Awards for Excellence is an annual event where members of the Association could show their technical skills, design excellence, and innovation within the specialized textiles industry in Australia. The purpose of the Specialised Textiles Association Awards for Excellence is to advertise and reward excellence in the Australian textiles fabrication industry.

2020 Award for Excellence Winner – Shade Sails or Structures – Commercial

For the Noosa Botanic Gardens, a large project surrounded by a well-established tree canopy, with inconsistent footing, and containing precious light and moisture that is sensitive to the plant community brought under budget. In a similar project, Noosa Council has won the 2020 IPWEA Queensland Excellence Award for a project of less than $ 1 million.

2020 Award for Excellence Winner – Banners, Flags, Inflatables, Fabric Art – General

For Australia Zoo Tented Camp, a themed structure to represent a camping scenario in the Australian outback completed in 15 days from initial site inspection for quote, to completion of on-site project installation.

2020 Award for Excellence Winner – Blinds and Awnings – Domestic

For Peppers Kingscliff, an automotive awning that incorporates a vibration of the sun and wind, automatically backing in and out at the press of a button.

2020 Award for Excellence Winner – Tension Structure – Domestic

For Phil’s Pool, a custom pool membrane solution that at the same time provides privacy for the property from the neighbouring apartments and keeping leaves from overhanging neighbouring trees entering the pool.

2020 Award for Excellence Winner – Blinds and Awnings – Commercial

At San Kai Japanese Restaurant, designing and installing an all-weather solution to maximize the use of an outdoor restaurant. Smooth, white, waterproof and no posts were the main design methods we had to work with.

About the Company:

At Versatile Structure we always take care of your individual needs and design according to that with full dedication. Our clients are from both commercial and domestic sectors. Our range of shade solutions include Shade Sails, Shade Structures, umbrellas, Polycarbonate Roofing, Insulated Roofing, Awnings, and blinds. Visit the website for more information.