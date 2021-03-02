Lightning Protection Technologies Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Lightning Protection Technologies Market Introduction

The function of the lightning protection system is to protect the structure from mechanical destruction and fire and to prevent injuries and death of people in the buildings or structures. The lightning protection technologies include systems for external lightning protection and internal lightning protection. Functions performed by external lightning systems are safe discharge of lightning current, intercepting direct lightning strikes, and distributing lightning current in the ground. While the internal lightning system prevents sparking in the structure by establishing equipotential bonding.

Three types of new lightning protection technologies are charge transfer system, dissipation array system, and early steamer emitter. Among these, the dissipation array system is only available for commercial purpose. It creates the zone of protection, thereby, protecting the area against the lightning strike.

Lightning Protection Technologies Market: Notable Highlights

Holt Integrated Circuits introduced new ARINC 429 protocol IC, HI-35930 providing lightning protected drop-in for the existing HI-35930 designs. The new design allow customers to add lightning protection to the existing design with minimum expenses.

In 2018, Littlefuse Inc. launched two series of SIDACtor ® protection thyristors to protect equipment in the high exposure environment from sever lightning strikes. The new system offers protection against multiple high surge events.

Odisha Disaster Management Authority (ODMA) is focusing on the protection from thunderstorm and lightning. The governing body has decided to install lightning arresting systems in the multipurpose shelter buildings and also support the outdoor lightning alert system. OSDMA in partnership with the Earth Networks has already installed 6 lightning detection sensors in different parts of Odisha.

Some of the prominent players in the lightning protection technologies market are A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd., Harger, Inc., Alltec Corporation, Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd., AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd., MTL Instruments Group, NexTek, Inc., Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd., K.M.L.Technology Co., Ltd., Pentair Plc, and DEHN.

Lightning Protection Technologies Market Dynamics

Growth in Smart Homes to Drive Demand in Lightning Protection Technologies Market

With the rise in smart homes installing connected technologies, the risk of an unexpected electrical threat increases. This calls for adequate protection, especially in the multifamily community where the use of smart devices is higher. Smart homes featuring complex energy collection systems including geothermal, and solar panels, home automation is driving the demand for comprehensive lightning protection technologies and systems.

Majority of the smart home owners are focusing on using surge protection devices also known as overvoltage protector that are mostly installed alongside main circuit breaker to detect and stop external surges and protect against surges from lightning strikes. Moreover, with tall structures as the most likely the point of contact in lightning strike, the demand for lightning protection technologies is significantly growing in these structures. With growing demand for lightning protection, manufacturers in the lightning protection technologies market are developing smart surge protectors that allow the users to control devices with an app or through voice control using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. More such features are being introduced in lightning protection technologies for smart homes.

Rise in Installation of Lightning Protection Technologies for Telecommunication Towers

With rising urbanization, the demand for connectivity across the globe has increased, thereby, driving the demand for telecommunication towers such as television or radio repeaters, cellular, and microwave communication. The telecommunication towers have emerged as one of the largest users of lightning protection technologies for protection against direct strikes, and to avoid failure of electronic components thus enhancing the installation life.

In recent years, owing to the space constraints, and rising cost of land, rooftop towers are gaining popularity among the mobile network operators and telecom tower companies. Rise in number of smartphone users and subscribers especially in the developing countries, and initiative by governments to connect areas over telecom network is resulting in the growth of telecom towers, this, in turn, is likely to drive adoption of lightning protection technologies. Moreover, mobile operators are also increasingly investing in telecom network infrastructure development.

