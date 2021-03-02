Meat Tenderizer Powder Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Meat tenderizer powder market project to multiply in high single digit growth:

The constant surge in demand for animal protein has kept the meat market aloft. With this the demand for go-along products including meat tenderizer powder have also swelled. The developed countries already have a large market for meat tenderizer powder as they have been early adopters. Demand for meat tenderizer powder in the developing countries has been outpacing that of their developed counterparts as they have been spending more than before on meat products.

Papain-based meat tenderizer powder prevails the demand:

Meat tenderizer powder is used to soften the meat, which consequently helps in reducing the cooking time. Meat tenderizer powder is used in all types of meat including beef, pork and chicken. After mixing the meat with meat tenderizer powder, the tenderness of the meat is improved by 50% – 70%. Meat tenderizer is made from Papain and bromelain, enzymes found in papaya and pineapple, respectively. Nowadays, meat tenderizer powder is also being made from kiwi fruit extract. The market for Papain-based meat tenderizer powder is highest as compared to the other variants. The high demand for Papain-based meat tenderizer powder is due to the stability provided by it. The research on kiwi-fruit-based meat tenderizer powder is underway, and if it passes the scientific taste, this variant of meat tenderizer powder can also be made available at a global level.:

Besides the natural ingredients, several meat tenderizer powder also contains monosodium glutamate, though regulation on their marketing and usage varies from country-to-country. Though there are several other methods to soften meat, such as pounding, scoring, soaking in a marinade, etc., the process through meat tenderization powder is the most convenient.

Demand Shift from Mechanical Tenderization to Meat Tenderizer Powder:

The mechanical tenderization of meat is widespread in countries like the U.S., however, the consumers are becoming aware of the fact that such meat products contaminate faster. When meat is tenderized through blades and needles, the chances of organism penetration to the meat core increases. The e-coli outbreak in 2012 has led a large number of meat product recalls. These facts have been leading to a shift of such consumers towards meat tenderizer powder. More than 90% of the beef producers are using the tenderizing process, and with the growing demand for meat tenderizer powder based processing, its market can swell significantly.:

Frozen Meat – Key Application Area of Meat Tenderizer Powder:

The demand of meat tenderizing powder in frozen meat and processed meat products has been growing at a significant pace. The demand for meat tenderizer powder in food service channels has also been witnessing a fast-paced growth. Food service has gained prominent traction in developed, as well as developing countries, thus translating into increasing for meat tenderizer powder market globally.

Meat Tenderizer Powder Demand Through E-commerce to observe the Fastest Growth:

Meat tenderizer powder is sold through several sales channels including direct sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores and e-commerce. The demand for meat tenderizer powder through e-commerce channel have up-scaled at a swift pace in the recent past. The consumers largely purchase meat tenderizer powder along with their grocery products, which has also kept its demand through e-commerce channels, aloft.

Constant supply of meat tenderizer powder raw materials:

Considerable number of Papain and bromelain enzyme providers have kept the supply chain of meat tenderizer powder smooth. Most of the key raw material suppliers for meat tenderizer powder are located in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Belgium, and India. The number of these suppliers have been increasing, which has been promising a smooth functioning of meat tenderizer powder market.

Meat tenderizer powder – a fairly competitive market:

Meat tenderizer powder market is fairly competitive, and most of the key players have origins in the U.S., Germany, Belgium, Japan, China and India. Some of the key players in the meat tenderizer powder market include National Enzyme Company, Enzyme Solutions, AB Enzymes, Enzybel International, Amano Enzyme Inc, Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd, and Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies Co.

