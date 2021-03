Fixed RFID Reader Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Today, enterprises across the globe are highly focusing on adopting systems that can provide them with efficient supply chain management. Companies are increasingly focusing on solutions such as RFID tags that can increase their operational efficiency. In order to read these tags, the companies are adopting fixed RFID readers. A fixed RFID reader is a device that debrief an RFID tag. The adoption of fixed RFID readers has increased significantly across retail, manufacturing and automotive sector to drive inventory and asset management and achieve high efficiency in their supply chain operations.

Vendors in the fixed RFID reader market are focusing on advancing the fixed RFID readers by integrating sensors and other communication technologies through which users can track their assets and manage the shipment of the products. Vendors in the fixed RFID reader market are also focusing on integrating fixed RFID reader with IoT and Big Data Platform to identify an object and its real-time location. An increase in the penetration towards the adoption of advanced technology is one of the key trends in fixed RFID reader market.

Fixed RFID Reader Market: Drivers and Restraints

The fixed RFID readers can automatically record the RFID tags as a customer approaches the counter without scanning every product, which saves the time of the customer. The fixed RFID readers also allows cost tally in one scan. Such factors are driving the adoption of fixed RFID readers in the market. The fixed RFID readers help in improving supply chain efficiency, asset management and utilization and work-in-process (WIP) tracking. The fixed RFID readers also improve maintenance tracking and drive efficient logistics and manufacturing operations. Such factors are furthermore driving the adoption of fixed RFID readers in the market.

The fixed RFID readers do not have a locking system or secure password; thus, the risk of information breach increases. The fixed RFID readers are attributed to the high cost of installation of new hardware and software and also requires skilled technical expertise for integration. These factors are hampering the growth of fixed RFID readers in the market. The fixed RFID readers are complex to understand and are unreliable. The fixed RFID readers also face hindrance in adoption due to the lack of standardization of signal frequencies across the world. Such factors are furthermore hindering the growth of the fixed RFID readers market.

Fixed RFID Reader Market: Segmentation

The fixed RFID reader market can be categorized on the basis of frequency, communication type and industry verticals. The high frequency fixed RFID Reader is expected to cater high share in the market since they are compatible with the majority of tags available in the market. On the basis of communication type, the demand for Wi-Fi fixed RFID Reader is expected to rise exponentially due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi technology. On the basis of industry verticals, the demand for fixed RFID readers is increasing in the automotive industry since it increases the efficiency of tracking goods and identify vehicles and its parts.

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the basis of frequency:

Low Frequency fixed RFID readers

High Frequency fixed RFID readers

Ultra High Frequency fixed RFID readers

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the communication type:

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Others

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the basis of industry verticals:

Logistics and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Retail

Agriculture

Healthcare

Government

Others

Fixed RFID Reader Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Fixed RFID Reader market are Zebra Technologies, Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Xerox Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic SPA, CipherLab and Unitech Limited.

