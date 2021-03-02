Student Response System Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

The adoption of the smart learning environment for students in institutes is increasing day by day, owing to the benefits of modern technologies for education. Student response system is one such solution. In the present scenario numerous benefits of using student response system in the classroom facilitates the growth of the student response system market. Also, the student response system can improve student attention during lectures and increase student engagement in the course. Moreover, student response system is an active mode for doing a formative assessment. Also, student response system increases professor-to-student interaction. The student response system can be used as a way of incorporating active learning.

The student response system allows instructors to pose questions and gather students’ responses during a lecture. Thus, student response system works on the two-way process and make the learning process more interactive. Continuous increase in the adoption of the student response system in institutes provides a substantial growth to the student response system market. Moreover, the technological advancement in teaching techniques also is expected to drive the growth of the student response system market during the forecast period.

Student Response System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of smart schools, institutes, and organizations is a critical driving factor for the student response system market. Moreover, advancement in the communication technologies provides better scope for innovative student response system market. Also, governments are taking innovative steps towards the transformation of the conventional schools into the smart schools due to which the student response system market is expected to have substantial growth in the coming years. Moreover, the growth of the educational infrastructure also provides significant growth to the student response system market. The need for increasing interaction between student and teacher also increases the demand for the student response system. Thus, adoption of smart learning concept in various institutes provides a potential growth to the student response system market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increase in the standard of living of the middle-income population, and increase in their disposable income influences the student response system market. Urbanization is another factor expected to drive the student response system market. With urbanization the admission of students in smart schools, and institutes also increases, providing substantial growth to the significant student response system market. Also, day by day increase in the use of the intelligent devices in educational institutes is expected to promote the student response system market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to increase the adoption of the student response system in the coming years.

Student Response System Market: Segmentation

The student response system market can be segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the student response system market is segmented into:

Common response system

Personal response systems

On the basis of the application, the student response system market is segmented into:

Educational institutes

International conferences

Coaching classes

Workshops

Others

Student Response System Market: Key Players

Some key players in the student response system market are SMART Technologies, Dell, Option Technologies International, LLC, ELMO USA CORP, BOXLIGHT, LLaborate Ltd., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Turning Technologies, LLC, QOMO, Qwizdom, and Tophatmonocle Corp. These companies are expected to influence the student response system market during the forecast period also.

