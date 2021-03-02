Hydro Chillers Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Hydro chillers market promises a robust growth

With the surge in urbanization, consumers’ food habits have been transforming, and a large cross section of consumers are including more fresh produce into their daily diets. This has augmented the demand for refrigeration systems among the businesses engaged in the storage and packaging of fresh produce. Among the refrigeration equipment, hydro chillers have gained a significant traction in the recent past. The growing number of modern stores and refrigerated stores in South Asia and East Asia have significantly raised the volume of fresh produce, which, in turn, has translated into the growing demand for hydro chillers in these regions.

Energy efficiency of hydro chillers raising their demand

Hydro chillers distribute low temperature water underneath stored fresh produce. Hydro chillers keep the temperature around every fruit and vegetable under a range that reduces its perishability. In this way, the fruits and vegetables are not only saved from being rotten, but they also retain their original texture for longer period of time. One of the key reasons for the growth in demand for hydro chillers is that they reduce energy requirement for refrigeration.

Market gardeners – key end users for hydro chillers

Hydro chillers are used by market gardeners, fresh fruit traders and food processing companies, among which the demand is the highest from market gardeners. Market gardeners are people engaged in agro-business, who conduct cultivation and marketing of fresh produce at a large scale. The countries having organized agricultural structure have several market gardeners. The demand for hydro chillers has also been growing from food processing companies, as with their increasing capacities, they need a sustainable set-up that fulfils their storage requirements.

Sales of used hydro chillers – a hurdle for the new equipment sales growth

While the unit sales of hydro coolers is on the rise, there also exists a market for used hydro coolers. There are small-scale business people engaged in food and vegetable storage and sales, who have less affordability to purchase a new hydro chiller. Therefore, several of them purchase it from the resellers of used hydro chillers. This has been to some extent a restraint for the growth of new hydro chiller equipment.

Companies highlight features of hydro chillers to attract customers

The manufacturers of hydro chillers are showcasing the features of their products to distinguish their offering from the competition. For instance, Precision Food Innovations offers hydro chillers whose chiller modules can be installed on the machine or remotely located. The company also gives flexibility to its customers to select their choice of recirculation pumps and electric/ hydraulic drive.

The company claims that its hydro chillers can be custom designed to fit for an array of applications. Semco Inc. is another manufacturer of hydro coolers that has double end-wall curtains, which keep the fruits and vegetables chilled. Its hydro chillers also have portable chiller with fir slate conveyor system that is suitable for bulk products or field bins. Semco’s hydro chillers also have 40 feet funnel with four individual cooling circuits for stacked field bins or pallets. Semco also gives leasing options to its customers.

Low degree of competition in the hydro chiller market

Global hydro chillers market has characterized a low level competition, wherein a handful of competitors offers such equipment. The key competitors in the hydro chillers market includes Precision Food Innovations, Wyma Solutions, Thermal Care, Alltech Refrigeration and Semco Inc.

