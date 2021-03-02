Membrane Skinners Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Membrane skinners market promises a sturdy growth

The surge in demand for animal protein has been fuelling the growth of meat market. This in turn has also propelled the demand for its allied sector including membrane skinners. The developed countries already have a large market for membrane skinners owing to the organized meat market and availability of met processors. The demand for membrane skinners in the developing countries has been growing at a faster pace compared to their developed counterparts as they have been spending more than before on meat products.

Transformation in meat eating habits and purchase behavior bolstering the membrane skinners demand

Nobody wants to have an elongated cooking time. The membranes with fat lengthens the time to cook. It has been observed that with the families getting shorter in almost every part of the world, people want raw food products that consume less time to cook. This is one of the key reasons for a constant surge in the demand for membrane skinners. Membrane skinners removes membranes and all connected sinews from the surface of meat. Membrane skinners have also made the skinning job a lot easier in the butcheries and industrial meat processing plants.

Moreover, the presence of fat in membranes in meat is also a concern for the consumers and they demand skinned meat, which has augmented the demand for membrane skinners globally. The dangers of diets that are high in fat have become more evident now a days as the meat consumer have become aware that high fat content can increase the incidence of coronary heart diseases and arteriosclerosis. This awareness has pronounced the demand for membrane skinners among meat processors. The manual membrane skinning process have several drawbacks such as longer time to skin and lack of quality. Also, a low quality meat obtained through manual skinning leads to a loss in profits owing to the wastage of non-sold low quality meat.

Processing meat with membrane skinners enhances the event shopping experience

Membrane skinners increases the value of meat prices and fulfils the high quality expectations of the meat customers. Therefore, the meat without bits of membrane, sinews and fats lures the customers and therefore they are also tagged at higher prices.

Europe prevails the demand for membrane skinners

Europe is the largest consumer of horse meat, which is surrounded by string membranes. The horse meat must be cleared off the membranes in order to make it look good and suitable for cooking. This is one of the key reasons for the large demand of membrane skinners in Europe. Besides, the European meat consumers are also highly concerned about the meat quality and appearance, which further boosts the demand for membrane skinners market. France is one of the key consumers of horse meat, thus it also makes a fairly large market for membrane skinners.

Shift from manual membrane skinners to conveyorized membrane skinners

Membrane skinners are basically of three types- manual, conveyorized and combines membrane skinning and derinding. The demand of manual membrane skinners is highest globally. However, the demand for automated and multipurpose membrane skinners including conveyorized membrane skinners and combines membrane skinning and derinding systems have been increasing at a faster pace.

Low competition in the membrane skinners market

There exists a low degree of competition in the membrane skinners market, owing to low number of companies involved in the manufacturing of membrane skinners. The key players in the membrane skinner market include MAJA-Maschinenfabrik, Superior Food Machinery, STEEN F.P.M. International, Marel Meat and Bettcher Industries Inc. The competitors in the market have been focusing on making their membrane skinners versatile. Some of them are also expanding geographically. For instance, Bettcher has recently signed a distribution agreement with Grasselli to operate in the U.S. market.

