Cheese Analogue Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Cheese analogue market projected to witness over 6% growth during the forecast period

Cheese analogue has grown from 3% of the global cheese demand in 2008 to over 5% in 2017. The demand for cheese analogue has grown significantly in the recent past owing to change in consumers’ food habits. The urban population who crave for dishes and cuisines with cheese are the key demand boosters for cheese analogue globally.

Pizza is one of the foods whose demand has grown worldwide, which has also augmented the cheese analogue market in this sub-sector. Europe is the largest cheese analogue market, though the demand in South Asia and East Asia has been increasing at a pace higher than global average.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2925

Resemblance in appearance with natural cheese makes cheese analogue highly acceptable

Cheese analogues are a type of processed cheese that is manufactured with dairy, partial dairy as well as non-dairy ingredients. Cheese analogues are primarily used in the prepared dishes such as pizza, burger, sandwich and other similar prepared dishes. Cheese analogues are also used in the catering industry. The growing food service sector globally thus have been the key growth driver for cheese analogues. The U.S. and U.K. are two of the largest cheese analogue markets.

Demand-supply gap of natural cheese is pivotal to the growth in demand of cheese analogue

While the cheese demand grows, the pressure on cheese manufacturers has been increasing to scale up their capacity. Still, it has been noted that with the growth in demand is increasing at a faster pace as compared to the increase in production. This necessitates the demand for cheese analogues to fill the non-satiated areas. In the countries with lower milk production, cheese analogue is a boon.

Veganism trend emerges as a silent driver for cheese analogue demand

Vegan population has surged significantly in the recent past owing to several reasons including the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, people’s conscience for animal welfare and trend of veganism represented by the sportspeople and movie stars. This factor has also augmented the demand for cheese analogue, though not significantly.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2925

Lower cost driver the demand for cheese analogue

The demand of cheese analogue has also been increasing due to its significantly lower price as compared to natural cheese. The cost-foreplay occurs at the level of manufacturing, wherein milk is being replaced by lower priced substitutes such as casein, maltodextrin, starch, and vegetable fat. The lower price of cheese analogue also makes them affordable to the low-income groups. This has also augmented the demand for cheese analogue in the emerging countries as well as larger proportion of their population have low bargaining power. The fast paced urbanization growth in South Asia is expected to bolster the demand for cheese analogue in the region

Opportunity for cheese analogue market in new products

Since cheese analogues are processed form of cheese, their shelf-life can be increased so that it can be used across a variety of existing as well as new and experimental cuisines. At domestic level, where a food ingredient is expected to be stored for periodical use, cheese analogue serves the purpose.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2925

Highly competitive cheese analogue market

The key companies offering cheese analogue includes Follow Your Heart, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., Heidi Ho, Kite Hill, Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese, Uhrenholt Seafood A/S, Bute Island Foods Ltd, Vtopian Artisan Cheese, Punk Rawk Labs, Violife Foods, Parmela Creamery, and Treeline Treenut Cheese. Besides, several new entrants at regional level has been intensifying the cheese analogue market growth.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates