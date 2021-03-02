Stump Grinder Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights | Vermeer Equipment Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Avant Tecno Oy Morbark, LLC

The demand for stump grinders in 2020 went down on account of shut-down of manufacturing hubs and closure of all the supply systems due to lockdown imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the situation is normalizing as the cases are coming down adding gradual progress to this market.

Different type of stump grinders are available in the market such as hand-guided grinders, rear-hitched wheeled, riding grinders, skid-stump grinders etc that are used on he basis of different needs. Skid-stump and riding grinders are highly preferred grinders of 2021.

Growing stump harvesting for biofuel and increasing demands for forestry products continues to add lucrative progress to this market in 2021. Further, the presence of highly active small-scale and medium-scale enterprizes is favouring the market progress.

Upgraded versions of stump grinders are getting launched in the market by top manufacturers like Fecon, Mobark and JBM Corporation to attract the users globally. DK2 power stump grinder, Stumpex, HOC STG13 etc are some examples of upgraded versions.

Adoption of ‘product innovation’ continues to be the main business strategy adopted by key manufacturers in this market since 2020 to attract the global customers. Leading players are making investments in R&D activities to diversify their offerings from their competitors and maintain a consistent share in the market.

As per research conducted by FactMR analysts in 2021, North America is ruling the market due to growing demands from United States and Mexico. It is predicted to further rule the market through 2030 owing to rising usage from forestry sector.

Key players such as Bobcat have developed stump grinder variants that facilitate tree stump removal, and are ideal for landscaping contractors, campus facilities, and rental contractors alike. Manufacturers focus primarily on design efforts for developing stump grinder that imparts maximum operating capability and cuts down energy consumption at the same time.

Stump Grinder Market Dynamics

Growing demand for wood based products for different purposes has increased the rates of deforestation or otherwise known as felling of trees. Once the trees have been felled, the stumps can appear as an obstruction for further replantation or other purposes. Hence, the need for immediate ground clearance is the primary factor behind the growth of stump grinder market. Its adoption in areas beyond the usual forest floor including gardens among others is also a factor driving the growth of the market with a steady growth anticipated in the upcoming years. Stump grinders are also being utilized to generate small wooden chips from the stumps for use in soft board manufacture, fuel among others which can be beneficial for the growth of the market.

The healthy market growth of stump grinders can be hindered by lack of distributors owing to the niche quality of the product, unavailability of personnel to operate the stump grinders, dangers & hazards associated during the operation of stump grinders among others.

Stump Grinder Market: Segmentation

Stump Grinder Market can be segmented as follows;

By Product type, the market can be segmented as:

Stand Alone Equipment Hand Driven Power Driven

Grinder Attachment

By End Use, the market can be segmented as:

Forest Areas

Agricultural Lands

Public and Private Parks

Others

Stump Grinder Market: Market Participants

Below are some of the major players in the Global Stump Grinder market, identified across the value chain:

Vermeer Equipment Holdings Pty. Ltd.

Avant Tecno Oy

Morbark, LLC

The Toro Company

Wacker Neuson Group

Caterpillar Inc.

Progrind System, LLC

Rayco Manufacturing, Inc.

Bandit Industries, Inc.

Predator Power Ltd.

Tracmaster Ltd.

HAWK Equipment Corporation

