Disc Insulators Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031 | Liling Special Insulator Factory, Rajeev Industries, Naresh Potteries

The global demand for electricity is growing at an exponential rate owing to the rising population and flourishing consumer electronics market. Further, a spike in the use of renewable resources for the production of electricity is allowing the electricity market to prosper.

The International Energy Agency revealed that the world electricity demand increased by 3.1% in 2017 which was significantly higher than the overall energy demand across verticals. The rise in the global electricity demand alludes to the restructuring of the transmission systems to accommodate the rise in demand. Ongoing researches in the area aim to aid in designing of disc insulators that could function effectively while transmitting larger voltages to meet consumer demands. These broader factors are influencing activity in disc insulators market.

Overcoming Pollution Induced Voltage Flashovers Remains a Daunting Challenge for Disc Insulator Manufacturers

The presence of moisture, salts, dust, industrial pollutants, and desert sand on the surface of disc insulators have been found out to cause a leakage of charges and current. Apart from causing voltage dips, pollution-induced voltage flashovers can cause short-circuiting, sparking, and arcing. The voltage dips significantly impact the transmission system and can cause major damage to industrial and household equipment. Although developments in the area in the form of longer leakage path designs and use of conductive glazed insulators to counter pollution induced voltage flashovers have been made, they have failed to provide a full-proof solution to the problem. The uncertainty surrounding the factors that cause the voltage flashovers coupled with the inability of disc insulators to efficiently prevent flashover occurrences continues to hamper the growth of the disc insulators market.

Defect Detection Remains a Key Focus Area for Disc Insulator Manufacturers

The presence of defects in disc insulators is one of the major reasons which impacts the efficiency of insulators and can cause leakage of charges. The consequences of partial discharge leakage can cause short-circuiting and eventually the breakdown of the power transmission system.

Ongoing research aimed at detection of defects before utilizing a disc insulator could aid manufacturers in identifying flaws in the production process. The information can be further used to streamline the manufacturing process to produce insulators disc with minimum defects and maximum efficiency. Moreover, the study also aims to employ the same techniques to monitor the functioning of disc insulators in the power transmission systems and identify the causes that can cause certain defects. The successful manifestation of defect detection procedures can help manufacturers in producing high-quality disc insulators for use in power transmission systems.

Disc Insulators Market: Competitive Landscape

To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.

During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.

Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.

Some of the leading players in the market are:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

JS Group

Suraj Ceramics Industry

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.

