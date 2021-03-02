Dumpy Level Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2031 | Jafri Survey Instruments, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, New Technolab Instruments

In 2020, the spread of Covid-19 pandemic throughout the world resulted in declining the overall demand for dumpy level market creating an obstacle for the manufacturers. As the lockdown and other restrictions are completely lifted up in 2021, leading players are investing in research and development projects and technological advancements to ensure better offerings to their users.

Prominent players like Leica Corporation, Bosch, General Titanium, Lufkin, Astor Corporation, Spectra Precision and Imex Corporation are adopting product innovations, collaborations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, technological advancements, research & developments, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches etc as their key growth strategies to expand their presence and profitability level.

For instance, Pentax Corporation launched a latest automatic dumpy level called ‘Pentax AP-281 Auto level’ on February 2020. The automatic level Pentax Ap-281 has a rugged magnetically dampened compensator that automatically establishes and holds the line of sight within 10 minutes of level. The superior optical system includes a focusing eyepiece with a broad field of view. New Pentax AP-281 Automatic level series has been updated from AP128 Series. It is specially designed for use in construction and civil engineering of all types.The latest series is available in 20x, 24x and 28x to cover most job requirements at an economic price. The top cover, body and base are constructed of metal for the best in robust construction. It is cost-effective, weather and dust resistant, light in weight and gives accurate results which is leading to huge sales of this model for the company.

What are Dumpy Levels?

Facilitating connectivity among various regions and countries, construction of roads has gained significant traction with increasing domestic and national trade. This aspect has driven the need for dumpy level, it being a vital component in determining height and relative distance. The sales of dumpy levels are largely influenced with increasing road construction projects worldwide. According to the analysis carried out by Global Road Map, an alliance of scientists, environmentalists, planners, agricultural specialists and geographers focused on enhanced road planning, unparalleled expansion of roads has been observed in the 21st century. This factor is likely to facilitate a meteoric demand for dumpy, in turn boosting sales in the forthcoming years.

That said, emerging economies are likely to be at the vanguard apropos of use of dumpy level owing to stellar road construction projects. For instance, in India, government is planning to increase highway network of the country by 50,000 kilometers in the next two years, exclaims NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), making it a lucrative market for dumpy level.

Additionally, new construction projects are also expected to auger well for the industry. High government spending on construction activities has accelerated the use of dumpy level for levelling. For example, in United States, a 4% increase in construction spending was witnessed in 2017, which is expected to touch 8% in 2018. That said, a significant boom is in the offing and dumpy level manufacturers can expect a steady stream of opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Dynamics

Increasing construction activities across the globe are anticipated to be boost adoption over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing urbanization is also expected to give traction to the growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, dumpy levels have high optical power and require fewer adjustments at the time of survey. This is also expected to add to the growth of the market in the near future. That apart, the different benefits of dumpy levels, such as simpler construction with fewer moving parts and longer life of adjustments will also add to the growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

Distributor

Retail Outlets

Online

By end-user type, the dumpy level market can be segmented into:

Construction

Others (Highways, Sewers, etc.)

Competitive Landscape

Jafri Survey Instruments

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

New Technolab Instruments

Zenith Survey Equipment Ltd

Umar Survey Engineering Works

Entek Instruments India Pvt Ltd

Maruti Sagar Engineering

Edutek Instrumentation

Geo-Allen Co., Ltd.

Micro Teknik

Eco Tech Solution

Ansari Precision Instruments Private Limited

Shambhavi Impex

