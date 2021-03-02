Solar Ventilation Systems Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Breeze Mate, NuTech Solar, Solar Star

The demand for solar ventillation systems witnessed a slight fall owing to the spread of novel corona virus disease throughout the world leading to slow progress in this market. As recovery commences in 2021, the manufacturers are persistently involved in conduction of effective researches to add further improvements to this market.

Prominent manufacturers like Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek Air Solutions, Centrotec SE, Signify Holding, Sunmaster Solar Lighting, Hitachi Limited and Exide Industries Limited are focusing on product innovations and product certifications for ensuring new and better improvements for attracting global users.

Research& developments, innovative launches, technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions continue to be the most effective strategies incorporated by the key players to maintain and strengthen their competitive edge globally.

For instance, Voltas Corporation launched UV solutions for fighting Covid-19 on 10th June, 2020 including a new line of Ultraviolet Light based surface disinfectant solutions for public spaces. The new products includes RUKS CoiloTron that aims to ensure near total elimination of mold, fungi and microbes on cooling coil and drain pain.

Another product includes Handheld which is a portable disinfection unit, designed for rapid sanitation of any surface. These systems are safe for use on any common surface including food at the recommended exposure. Further, they launched a UV chart system for the purpose of delivering high germicidal intensity to sanitize the area and deactivate the micro-organisms in a short time.

The product is highly effective in disinfecting walls, ceiling and floor in one movement. These UV powered offerings for duct, air and surface disinfectants are suitable for immediate and long-term need for safety in shared spaces like malls, waiting rooms and offices. The company through these launches is continuing to deliver its innovation to maintain its significant position.

How will Demand for Solar Ventilation Systems Grow?

The global solar ventilation systems market is likely to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application.

Solar ventilation systems are projected to see a massive rise in their demand because of swelling awareness about renewable energy sources. In terms of building facilities and design, residential and commercial structures have undergone a significant transformation, which could create a new level of demand in the global solar ventilation systems market. Increase in constructing activities in developing economies as a result of the rising rate of urbanization is prophesied to bode well for the market. High potential of solar technology and its rising awareness in Europe, North America, and even Asia Pacific could prove to be quite effective in increasing market growth.

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global solar ventilation systems market which analyzes the various aspects influencing this landscape. Actionable intelligence on various facets of the solar ventilation systems market at a global level is included in this report, with a forecast projection for a period of nine years, from 2021-2031. The solar ventilation systems market has been analyzed across a range of segments in some of the key markets around the globe.

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of solar ventilation systems are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. Some of the key market participants in the global solar ventilation systems market include Breeze Mate, NuTech Solar, Solar Star, Solar Royal, Solatube, Solar Ark, Solazone, Energy Comfort Systems and SolarVenti Ltd. The report discusses their respective position in the solar ventilation systems market, and profiles their overall strategies.

