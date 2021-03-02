Modified Maize Starch Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players | Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc

Generally used as stabilizer, thickening agent, or an emulsifier, modified maize starch is prepared by physically, chemically, and enzymatically treating maize to change its properties. Owing to its gluten-free attributes and rich source of carbohydrates, modified maize starch is gaining increasing demand in processed or microwavable food products. In addition, modified maize starch can be used as a gelling agent to better maintain the texture of the food products. These are key factors influencing the development of modified maize starch market. Rising scope of applications for modified maize starch in various industries including pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, and cosmetics is likely to favor significant growth in its market.

With increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-go food products, especially in emerging economies, the modified maize starch market is likely to earn high traction from Asia Pacific. Increase in awareness of innovative products along with substantial growth in production of processed foods will possibly boost the modified maize starch market in the region. Prevalence of major companies and industries in Asia Pacific backed by strengthening economies is expected to open new avenues of growth of the modified maize starch market. However, volatility in raw material prices and availability of substitutes may hinder the growth of modified maize starch market.

Steady Demand for the Thickening Agents to Seek Modified Maize Starch

As the most common thickening agent, modified starch is extensively used in the processed food industry. While there are multiple sources including wheat, maize, potato, rice, and cassava, modified starch derived from maize is cost effective as compared to that derived from wheat or cassava. As modified maize starch provides a better alternative to cost-intensive thickeners and other raw materials, it reduces the overall food product cost. On account of these benefits, demand for modified maize starch as thickening agents has increased with the rising demand for processed food. Apart from the application as a thickening agent, modified maize starch is also used as a stabilizer and emulsifier in the food industry.

Dairy Products Industry to Present Lucrative Opportunities

Modified maize starch is extensively utilized as thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers in the dairy industry. For the manufacturing of yogurt, in particular, low fat and fat-free yogurt, modified maize starch is added as a fat replacer and creaminess enhancer. Further, manufacturers are actively engaged in the R&D activities to introduce novel dairy products. For instance, Cargill has introduced a new modified starch that declines fat content by 50% in yogurts without affecting the taste. With the projected growth of US$ 36 billion of the global low fat and fat-free yogurt market by the end of 2026, utilization of modified maize starch in the dairy industry is likely to grow in the future.

Rising Demand for Infant Formula to Fuel the Market Growth

Maltodextrin is the most commonly used modified maize starch in the infant formula. It is added as a thickening agent and considered the most inexpensive and safe additive in the infant formula. With the increased population of working mothers and steadily rising birth rates, infant formula market reported revenue of US$ 26.4 billion in 2017. As manufacturers actively adopt strategies such as attractive packaging, organic variety and availability through online platforms, the global market for infant formula is projected to reach US$ 66 billion by the end of 2027. Increased awareness regarding health benefits of modified starch in the infant formula along with the use as a thickener is likely to influence the growth of the global modified maize starch market.

