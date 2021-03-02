Screw Separators Market – Insights on Current Scope 2031

Screw separators have gained paramount importance for separation of solid residues from liquids through sedimentation across a wide range of industries. Low investment and little maintenance are one of the major requirements of screw separator end-users, which has influenced developments in screw separator as a consequence.

Compact construction of screw separators has been a primary focus area of manufacturers to enhance the overall efficiency of the screw separator. In a bid to save on capital of end-users, manufacturers of screw separators have shifter their concentration significantly toward reduced maintenance and operation costs.

There has been a paradigm shift in the preference of end-users and manufacturers toward shaftless screw separators, wherein the conveyor features relatively lower rotation speed than the shaft-based counterparts. Demand for shaftless screw conveyors is also underpinned by their capability of easily separating larger solid particles from liquids. Leading manufacturers of screw separators are focusing on developing equipment that feature excellent performance in wastewater treatment.

Screw separators are witnessing high demand in the biogas plants for treatment of the liquid fermented waste. Additionally, screw separators have also gained immense traction in food processing industry. Dewatering distillery and brewery waste, and filtering waste water resulting from vegetable and fruit processing plants are key applications of screw separators in the food processing industry.

The screw separators are also used in manure management for recovering of the fiber contained in the manure in order to produce compost or green bedding. In addition, heavy investments in construction activities or infrastructural development in various regions have been accelerating growth of concrete and cement industry. These are the key factors responsible for the development of screw separators market. Product innovation is readily adopted in the screw separators market. Continuous efforts of manufacturers to improve efficiency of the equipment and implementation of new technologies will help guide the future of screw separators market.

Demand for Efficient Material Separation and Higher Operational Efficiency to Drive Screw Separators Market

The market for screw separators is estimated to remain under the influence of growing industrialization and the fourth industrial revolution. With the ever-rising expectations of industrial operational efficiency, accurate material handling, processing, as well as sorting have become prerequisites in every industrial operation. As an important asset in every material separating industry, the demand for screw separators continues to rise. With the implementation of advanced technologies, the screw separators with innovative designs are highly sought after by multiple industries.

Industrial Demand for Efficient Material Separation to Fuel Adoption

The efficiency of material or raw material separation determines the material processing output. Screw separators work on screw conveyor technology that performs separation by both mechanical and gravity compression. Such equipment design allows separation of liquid from the solid phase in a wide variety of industrial materials such as sewage, sludge, manure, fruits and vegetables processing waste. Also, the industrial solid-liquid mixtures with the significant difference between solid and liquid proportion can be separated using screw separators. Because of this, screw separators find application in a number of industries including agriculture, dairy, paper & pulp, biogas, plastic recycling, food processing, wastewater treatment plants, horticulture, mining and other processing industries.

Livestock Farm Management Practices To Highly Utilize Screw Separators

Screw press separators are highly used in the livestock farm management practices, in particular, for solid-liquid separation of livestock slurry. On most dairy farms, livestock slurry management is considered the most cost-intensive process due to the higher cost of storage and spreading. As the dairy farm develops, need for an efficient farm dairy effluent system is generated. Slurry separators play a vital role in slurry management where they assist in reducing the slurry volume by 15 to 20% which, in turn, translates into higher slurry volume storage. In addition, separation enhances the consistency of liquid slurry and reduces sward contamination issues. Screw press separators are highly utilized in livestock slurry management.

