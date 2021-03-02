Lauramide DEA Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Lauramide derivatives of diethanolamine (DEA) is commonly used as an ingredient in some cosmetic and personal care products that functions as a wetting agent. The lauramide DEA servers as viscosity-enhancing agent that increases the thickness of the shampoos or other personal care products. It is also combined with surfactants to enhance the texture and performance of foam-like cosmetic products such as shampoo and bubble bath. In addition, the lauramide DEA acts as an emulsion stabilizer that enables to keep oil-soluble as well as water-soluble ingredients together in a product. Owing to a wide range of benefits, lauramide DEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Incessant growth of cosmetic industry in emerging economies on the coattails of rapid urbanization, more number of women in workforce, and high spending capabilities of consumers is likely to drive the lauramide DEA market. Although the lauramide DEA market is likely to maintain a positive outlook, the substance is associated with health risks which may give rise to certain complex disease. Rising awareness regarding the ill effects of such ingredients of cosmetic products may impede the growth of lauramide DEA market. Further, emergence of better and natural alternatives is likely to hamper lauramide DEA market growth.

Diethanolamine Restrictions to Hamper Laurimide DEA Adoption

According to the research study by the National Toxicology Program (NTP), diethanolamine (DEA) were found to be associated with the development of cancer in laboratory animals with the topical application of DEA and DEA-related products. FDA suggests that DEA or DEA-related products are used as emulsifiers or foaming agents in the cosmetics industry, however, their concentration and occurrence remain less frequent. Although the health risks are associated with DEA, aware consumers are actively seeking cosmetics without any DEA containing ingredients. While FDA does not imply any stringent regulations on DEA due to their less frequent occurrence in cosmetics, altering and strengthening consumer preferences have significantly influenced the global demand for lauramide DEA in cosmetics.

Emerging Natural Alternatives to Replace Utilization of Lauramide DEA

With the changing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients, the consumer-driven cosmetics industry is witnessing the introduction of multiple natural ingredients in the cosmetics manufacturing. Some of the plant-derived natural emulsifiers such as beeswax, vegetable wax, and lecithin are being used in the cosmetic industry. Naturally derived saponins are also added to detergents and shampoos as emulsifiers. Manufacturers have also introduced non-DEA alternatives of lauramide in cosmetic products that are equally efficient as DEA-containing emulsifiers. With the equivalent efficiency of natural emulsifiers, emerging natural alternatives are presenting an important challenge to the growth of the lauramide DEA market.

Clean Labels to Hamper Lauramide DEA Adoption

With the aim to increase the transparency between the product and the consumers, the cosmetic industry titans including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever are voluntarily revealing the ingredients of their personal care and cosmetic products. The clean labels are no longer a trend rather have become a standard in the consumer goods industry. Due to which, the number of aware consumers have increased in recent past that actively seek product transparency during their purchase. With the revelation of DEA as a human carcinogen, demand for emulsifiers containing DEA including lauramide DEA has plunged significantly.

