Fuel Injector Cleaner Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

With rise in demand for improving automotive performance as well as fuel efficiency, fuel injector cleaner market has been earning high traction over the years. Throughout the prolonged usage of petrol, certain impurities in the fuel may contaminate the intake valves, injection nozzles, spark plugs, combustion chambers inside the car engine. Fuel injector cleaner is generally used to remove deposits and accumulation of dirt in these parts of the engine in order to prevent poor combustion and restore engine performance. Significant advantages of fuel injector cleaner have led to surge in its demand, thereby influencing rapid growth of the fuel injector cleaner market.

Fuel injection cleaning is of high benefits to the automotive engine which decreases the maintenance needs, provides better fuel efficiency and better gas mileage along with reducing air pollution as it reduces carbon deposits in the engine. Automotive production has experienced a rapid growth in emerging economies. Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles along with stringent emission control norms in these regions is likely to boost growth of the fuel injector cleaner market. Further, manufacturers are focusing on developing better formulations of solvents used in these cleaners which may create new growth prospects of fuel injector cleaner market.

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Snapshot

In the automotive industry, fuel injector cleaners have been used in the vehicular technologies for quite some time. The related technology essentially tasked to clean the fuel lines with the help of various solvents and additives. The evolution of the market has been underpinned by the ever-rising demand for improving the fuel efficiency or enhancing the performance of automotive. For various reasons, the functionality of the fuel injectors is inhibited by the buildup of the solid residue in the fuel line during the course of the vehicle use. Though the use of fuel injector cleaners are considered by many as crucial to engine performance or as a panacea to all irregular combustion issues, many vehicle buyers are skeptical about their efficacy.

In recent years, the demand for fuel injector cleaners has declined in some regions as fuel injectors of modern automobiles are integrated with inherent cleaning system. However, advancements in formulations for solvents used in cleaners will raise the expectation of end consumers higher, particularly when they are faced with the problem of recalcitrant residue buildup. Market players are also making efforts to develop formulations that can be effective in various types of combustion engines or vehicular technologies. The focus on versatility of the product performance is likely to unlock promising prospects.

The role of fuels & additives in automotive engines is being clearly steered by different demands such as more power being sought by original equipment manufacturers, better emissions by regulators and increased fuel economy by end-users. Recent studies have unveiled that automotive engines develop deposits and contaminations over time, if not kept clean, which in turn adversely impacts the engine’s performance.

Diesel engines are the main focus of fuel injector cleaner developments, as fuel in directly injected into the cylinder, making injectors the primary deposit concern. More and more additive solutions are being introduced for reversing the issues linked with reduced performance owing to engine deposits. With rising complexity of diesel engine technology, and introduction of tighter emission standards, use of diesel detergent additives and cleaners is illustrating an upward trend worldwide, particularly in developed countries such as the U.S., and Europe.

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Leading Players Addressing PFI and DI Injector Clogging Concerns

Injector clogging pertaining to direct fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI), resulting from deposits on account of poor fuel quality, is a major concern in emerging economies. This can be attributed to relatively lower awareness of car owners regarding their vehicle’s maintenance. There are no products available for effectively cleaning PFI and DI injector deposits on the coattails of lack of research efforts. PFI injector deposits have been deemed to be water-soluble by chemical analysis.

Leading manufacturers have been putting efforts for developing fuel injector cleaners, effective for cleaning deposits in both PFI and DI injectors through optimization of surface active agents. In line with these efforts, Toyota Motor Corporation, in collaboration with Japan Chemical Industries, has developed a novel gasoline injector cleaners. This fuel injector cleaner utilizes polyether amine and nonionic surfactant, at combined concentration of 2000 parts per million, as cleaners.

