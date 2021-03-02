Quaternium-15 Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Quanternium-15 is a type of preservative which is widely used in many cosmetic and industrial products. Owing to its anti-microbial properties, the quanternium-15 kills molds, yeast, bacteria and prevents them to grow, so that the cosmetic and personal care products last longer. Rapid growth of cosmetic industry across the globe has been directly influencing the development of quaternium-15 market. However, apart from being an anti-microbial agent, the quaternium-15 is a formaldehyde releaser, a chemical which can cause an allergic reaction, mostly in those with sensitive skin. This is likely to be one of the restraining factors impeding the growth of quanternium-15 market.

With growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of quanternium-15, several regulatory bodies have asked to reduce the use of this chemical in cosmetic and permitted maximum concentration of just 0.2%. Such restrictions are expected to create hindrance in the growth of quanternium-15 market in the near future. On the other hand, mixed product of quanternium-15 is used in variety of formulations such as adhesives, floor wax and polish, paper and paperboard, inks, latex paints, joint cement, printing pastes. Rising scope of application in other industries apart from cosmetic products may create potential growth prospects of the quanternium-15 market.

Stringent Regulatory Framework Continues to Create Challenges for Wide-spread Adoption of Quaternium-15

The market for quaternium-15 is projected to grow at a staggering rate under the influence of stringent regulatory frameworks. Quaternium-15 is an ammonium salt which is used as a preservative in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications. As an ingredient, it is found in personal care products such as soaps and shampoos and in industrial wax, ink, polishes, paints, and metal-working fluids. Although once considered as an important preservative, quaternium-15 releases formaldehyde and, hence, is classified under the category of carcinogenic, mutagenic, and reprotoxic – CMR substance. While experiencing the resistance of stringent regulations, steady demand from the cosmetics industry is likely to support the dwindling growth of the quaternium-15 market.

Regulatory Frameworks Influencing the Market Growth

As preservatives are indispensable to prevent the growth of microorganisms, cosmetic products such as skin care, hair care, as well as nail care include quaternium-15 as a preservative. However, they are the most common cause of contact dermatitis, and quaternium-15 is among the top 10 listed allergens by the European Commission. After formaldehyde’s classification under CMR 1B substance, products containing or releasing formaldehyde were banned for the introduction in the market. Further, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has introduced limits on the amount of formaldehyde that workers can be exposed. With such intensified regulations over the use of formaldehyde, the quaternium-15 market is expected to grow slowly in the future.

Quaternium-15 Phase-Out to Intensify the Market Challenge

The maximum allowed concentration of quaternium-15 as a preservative is 0.2%. The chemical has been studied to cause allergies or other harmful effects when used in higher doses. However, raised consumer awareness for product ingredients has led to choosing the products that have a clean label as opposed to those containing hazardous chemicals. On account of this, leading manufacturers of cosmetics are actively adopting the exemption of chemicals that are hazardous to human health. For instance, Johnson & Johnson, a well-known personal care product manufacturer, following the obligation from consumers, phased out quaternium-15 or any other formaldehyde-releasing ingredient from their baby products. In addition, the manufacturer has also introduced natural personal care product line without formaldehyde.

