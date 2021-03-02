Oil Mist Collector Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2031 | RoboVent, Inc. Donaldson Company, Inc. Rentschler REVEN GmbH

The recent developments in the manufacturing industry are encouraging industry-players to adopt innovative ways to improve work environment for employees. The oil mist collector market is gaining momentum with the increasing needs for oil mist collectors to mitigate the negative effects of scattered oil mist on the health of employees as well as their productivity. Leading manufacturers in the oil mist collector market are adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to further enhance the features of oil mist collectors, such as rotational efficiency, lightweight, and power efficiency. Manufacturer are also adopting next-generation technologies to introduce high-tech features of oil mist collectors to reduce its maintenance requirements.

The widening range of industrial applications of oil mist collectors, such as textile and automotive, is complementing the growth of the oil mist collector market. Depending on the end-use applications of oil mist collectors, leading manufacturers in the oil mist collector market are introducing diverse features and varieties of oil mist collectors. A majority of end-users are replacing filter type oil mist collectors with centrifugal oil mist collectors owing to the expanded oil mist collection capacity of the latter. Thereby, dynamic consumer demands are likely to make a major impact on the manufacturing and marketing strategies of the market players in the oil mist collector market.

Market Dynamics

In the oil mist collector market, manufacturers strive to maintain technological capabilities and machinery knowledge to adapt to changing industry demands, in addition to developing innovative products such as higher efficiency filtration systems, provides a competitive edge and enduring success opportunities. Enhancing economic efficiency across developing economies portrays substantial growth opportunities for the manufacturing sector, thereby translating to the positive growth of the oil mist collector market. Furthermore, increase in industrial value-added (IVA) is one of the cited factors attributing to the growth of the oil mist collector market. Importantly, industry-related norms for the healthy environment also encourage manufacturers to install oil mist collectors.

Electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), HVAC filter collectors, and centrifugal collectors are some of the alternatives for oil mist collectors. Subsequently, the growth of any of the product segments will likely impede the demand growth for oil mist collectors. Manufacturers are developing multi-stage oil mist collectors with an aim to increase efficiency. Moreover, the positive trend for the oil mist collector market also catalyzes the demand for components.

Market Segmentation

The global oil mist collector market can be segmented on the basis of installation, end user/application, and region.

On the basis of installation, the global oil mist collector market can be segmented as:

Stand-Alone

Modular

Compact (Capturing Oil Mist at the Source)

On the basis of end user/application, the global oil mist collector market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Metalworking

Textile

Other Industrial Applications (Workshops, etc.)

Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global oil mist collector market discerned across the value chain:

RoboVent, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Rentschler REVEN GmbH

AIRMAX International

SHOWA DENKI CO., LTD.

Losma S.p.A.

Air Quality Engineering, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

CLARCOR Inc.

Filtermist International Limited

Tri-Mer Corporation

