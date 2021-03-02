Oil Free Compressor Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031 | Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Fs-Elliott Co. Llc,

Compressed air has found a wide range of applications in the F&B industry. Air from compressors is used in the automated sorting of products, cleaning of packaging containers, vacuuming sealing products and much more. However, food and beverages companies need to ensure that the air that is used in processing and packaging should not contain oil, water or any other contaminants. Introduction of such contaminants to food products promotes a habitable environment for microorganism growth. Food and beverages companies are employing various techniques post subjecting the products to compressed air in order to prevent the growth of any unwanted microorganisms. Oil-free compressors offer companies an alternative to do away with the additional processes and save on costs. F&B companies are recognizing these benefits and are gradually opting for oil-free compressors over normal compressors. The factor is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the oil-free compressor market.

Burgeoning Demand for Reducing Operational Costs in Industries to Boost Oil-free Compressor Market Growth

The use of oil-free compressors entails an array of benefits that helps manufacturers in cutting down the overall operational costs and saving energy. In addition to the elimination of collecting and disposition of oil condensate, oil-free compressors enable manufacturers to save energy by avoiding downstream filtration and frequent oil changes. Oil-free compressors also help in slashing manufacturing costs by eliminating the need to replace oil separator elements used in other compressors. Furthermore, the compressors reduce the risk of compressed pipeline fires and requires less maintenance as compared to other compressors. The benefits offered by oil-free compressors coupled with the imposition of strict environmental regulations are driving the growth of the oil-free compressor market around the world.

Leading Market Players Banking on Innovation to Promote Products

Numerous firms across pharmaceuticals, electronics, and F&B verticals are on the look-out for oil-free compressors that can provide sensitive compressed oil-free air. To capitalize on the pervasive trend, leading players in the oil-free compressor market are focusing on developing innovative products. In line with the same, Sullair, a key player in the oil-free compressor market, launched an oil-free compressor equipped with unique emission technology. The newly launched product uses FDA-approved PTFE as a coating to enhance air end life and increase the compressions resistance to corrosion. In addition to these features, the oil compressor is lightweight and require low maintenance. These factors are driving the widespread adoption of oil-free compressors across multiple manufacturing verticals. To capitalize on the growing demand for oil-free compressors with added features, oil-free compressor market players are banking on innovation to extend their profits.

Oil-free Compressor Market: Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.

With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.

Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.

Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,

Bauer Compressor Inc

Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Gardner Denver

General Electric

Anest Iwata Motherson Limited

Werther International Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Quincy Compressor

Boge

Chicago Pneumatic

Ge Oil & Gas

