North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in Dietary Fiber Market by 2025

The Dietary Fibers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value.

The growing demand for fiber supplements to meet the nutritional need of the individual and the health benefits of dietary supplements are projected to drive the growth of the dietary fibers market, globally.

Functional food & beverages form the dominating segment of application in the dietary fiber market. The functional food includes sports and performance drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, energy drinks, and other enhanced and enriched beverages. Dietary fibers can be used in various functional foods such as bakery, beverages, and meat products. The regular use of dietary fibers seems to decrease the use of various diseases.

The dietary fibers are known to be the component of many bakery products such as cookies and bread and cereals, mostly. They are also consumed through dairy and meat-derived products as well.

The North American dietary fibers market is projected to witness growth with the rising demand for fiber supplements due to an increase in health awareness and a high surge in the exports to other countries.

In addition to this, it is the innovation in the fiber supplements market, such as a fiber supplement products that are offered in multiple flavors and combinations (such as cinnamon oatmeal raisin and cranberry lemon drizzle), that aids in lowering the cholesterol levels and promotes better heart health. Moreover, according to the FAO, dietary fiber reaches the large intestine and is fermented by the colonic microflora, with the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and biomass.

Key players are Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), PURIS (US), Emsland (US), The Green Labs LLC (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nutri-Pea Ltd (Canada), Farbest Brands (US), R & S Blumos (Brazil), J. RETTENMAIER SÖHNE GmbH (Germany), A & B Ingredients (US), AGT Foods(Canada), and Batory Foods (US).

