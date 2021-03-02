Sports Supplement Market Business Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sports Supplement Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global sports supplement market size is projected to reach USD 43.3 billion, by 2025, according to the latest report published by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand for dietary source and protein bars is expected to drive the market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 along with an increase in fitness clubs, gyms and distributions channels, particularly in emerging countries.

Key Players:

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Universal Nutrition

NBTY

GNC Holdings

Glanbia Plc.

Herbalife International

Enervit S.p.A.

Scitec USA Inc.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Growth Drivers:

Improving living standards, product innovations and increasing investments by the manufacturers are anticipated to drive the demand for the sports supplements market. The protein powder segment holds the largest revenue share during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, owing to changing preferences of the consumers towards nut bars and fruit. Moreover, the rising number of sports supplements brands and product awareness is expected to fuel the demand for the segment. The commonly used supplements are Asian ginseng, Vitamin, guarana, Caffeine and B12. Additionally, caffeine is one of the most favorite drinks used by the sportsperson for increasing their energy while intense workouts. It can be available in different shapes such as pills, tablets and capsules as well it is also used refreshments drinks like coffee and tea. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for the market over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Product Outlook:

Capsule/Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Bar

The powder segment accounts for the largest revenue share of 66.4%, in 2018, owing to ease in consumption and storage. Moreover, dietary supplement producing companies like Amway is more focused on powder source, which is enriched with nutritive ingredients and can be used with water or milk. The capsule or tablets segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about obesity.

Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America. Asia Pacific holds the significant market share and it is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast years. Growing dominance of the region is attributed to high potential growth opportunities in the developing countries, like Hong Kong, India and China.

North America held the largest share with over 34% in 2018, owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumer, increasing demand for nutritive foods and rising number of fitness centers. Moreover, rising health issues and increasing health awareness are some of the key factors, which are expected to drive the demand for market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to increasing population, disposable income and distribution channels in developing countries such as Bangladesh, India, and China. Additionally, growing development in the sports supplements sources such as vitamins and minerals is expected to positively affect the market growth.

